AFC Notes: Bhayshul Tuten, Jonathan Taylor Contract, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

When taking a look at impending extensions for running backs, Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal and could be next in line.

is entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal and could be next in line. Corry expects Taylor to be looking for a contract near the top of the running back market and is a “prime candidate” for the franchise tag if he can’t finalize a new deal.

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten enters the second year of his career after finishing with 307 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns as a rookie. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said Tuten was impressive during spring camp and showed a lot of promise last season.

“Yeah, Tuten I thought had a really good spring. You know, year one coming from Virginia Tech, and really was North Carolina Central to Virginia Tech, and man, so he had a little bit of a learning curve to, with the protections and a lot of the things that comes with playing running back as a rookie,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “You look at the playoff game against Buffalo. You look at some of the other games down in the red zone. He does a great job of finding the end zone, he does, and his yards after contact and rushing yards, man. When he can get going and get downhill, I mean, he was 4.28 coming out. So he can fly.”

Coen mentioned that Tuten put a lot of emphasis on ball security last year and wants him to play more freely in 2026.

“Now it’s more so, he was so conscientious about ball security last year and doing right. Okay, now Tuten, you got it. You understand it more. Now just go be you, like go do what got you here. Go be special, that’s who you are. And we’re definitely expecting Tuten to have a big year for us.”

Texans

The only running back to top 100 yards for the Texans last year wasn’t Joe Mixon or Nick Chubb or even rookie Woody Marks. It was Jawhar Jordan, a former late-round pick who was on the fringes of the roster. Called up from the practice squad in Week 15, Jordan rushed 15 times for 101 yards against the Cardinals and finished out the year on the active roster. Now he’s looking to build on that and secure an active roster spot despite Houston adding more competition to the room, with good early reviews.

“The consistency, he’s playing faster than he was last year,” Texans RB coach and assistant HC Danny Barrett said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “He’s always had the ability with great vision, good footwork. Now, he’s playing faster on third downs as opposed to first and second downs, which is what we wanted to get him involved more so in the passing.

“And you can see he’s improved that part with the hands and everything. Again, it gives us another option in the backfield, in our room, if we have to use it.”