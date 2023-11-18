AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says his league sources believe the Chargers will fire Staley if Los Angeles doesn’t make the playoffs, as ownership believes the roster is more talented than what Staley has been getting out of them so far.

Regarding the reports that the Chargers could be frontrunners to land Patriots HC Bill Belichick if New England moves on, Pauline’s sources tell him that’s premature speculation at this point and question if Los Angeles would want to pay up to get Belichick.

if New England moves on, Pauline’s sources tell him that’s premature speculation at this point and question if Los Angeles would want to pay up to get Belichick. The Chargers officially ruled out TE Gerald Everett (chest) from Week 11, via Daniel Popper.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised the team’s defensive line including players that often don’t get much credit.

“I think it starts up front,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “You have a couple of no-names up there. They don’t get a lot of credit. With (Mike) Danna, he’s playing really good football right now. George (Karlaftis) is a year improved and playing real good football. (Derrick) Nnadi gets no credit. And I don’t think he wants credit, but he didn’t get any credit. He’s a stout-style player inside. And then you have Charles (Omenihu) coming on. So he hasn’t been here the whole time. But that’s a nice addition to that mix.”

Raiders

Pro Football Focus on the possibility of the Raiders hiring current interim GM Champ Kelly full-time next season: “Now serving as the Raiders’ interim general manager, Kelly has worked on the pro personnel side for the majority of his NFL career with a background as a player, coach, contract advisor and general manager of a United Indoor Football team. While the Raiders’ 2023 draft class is off to a slow start, the team added contributors in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Marcus Epps, tight end Austin Hooper and cornerback Marcus Peters, among others, in free agency.”