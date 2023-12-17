AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to Field Yates, Bills LB Leonard Floyd tied his career-high in sacks with 10.5 against the Cowboys and also earned a $1 million incentive from Buffalo for double-digit sacks for the season.

Dolphins

on the performance by LB against the Jets: “He’s inspired to take his game to another level. It’s about the preparation. On game day yourself is absolutely good enough. He’s one of my favorite players on the team because of how important it is to him.” (Joe Schad) McDaniel on if WR Tyreek Hill nearly played against the Jets: “It was a close decision but it was the best decision for the team and him. Collective decision. We want to protect players. Some decisions are hard but easy at the same time.” (Schad)

Patriots

The future of Patriots HC Bill Belichick remains a hot topic in the league, given the state of the franchise and the increasing likelihood that major changes are coming to New England in the coming months.

A league executive tells Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that despite the interest in the future of Belichick, no one really knows what to expect at this point: “After chatting with guys here. I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going to happen.”

“increasing meddling”, which started with the trade and the hiring of this past offseason. Volin mentions the Patriots season has been bad enough that it has likely changed ownership’s plans, which could include Jerod Mayo , who was signed to a new contract last year and has been seen as a potential future head coach.

to return to New England, Volin spoke with three sources at the owners’ meetings who said they believe Vrabel is a possibility for the Patriots. Volin believes a trade could cost the Patriots “at least a first-round pick.”

this summer didn’t get a lot of traction, leading to the young safety preferring to test free agency this offseason. Belichick was asked if CB J.C. Jackson was available against the Chiefs: “He wasn’t available. Leave it at that.” (Mike Reiss)