AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Treylon Burks, T.J. Watt, Patriots, Steelers, Titans

Patriots

Jeff Howe of The Athletic spoke with three high-ranking executives from rival teams who believe Patriots HC Bill Belichick could net New England as much as a first-round pick in a potential trade during the offseason.

“He (would) likely have multiple suitors,” a team executive tells Howe.

However, others are skeptical Belichick would be worth this kind of return.

“I’ve got questions about how he relates to this generation of players,” the executive said. “Can he still be a motivator? A leader of men? How does he pivot and adjust his culture?

“I’ve got a lot of questions with those recent roster moves. Is he going to just be the coach, or does he want (general manager) responsibilities? Because I’m not trading for that.”

Howe mentions that the Commanders as a team that could make sense for Belichick, given that he’d be a splashy hire for a new ownership group.

“(Belichick) would have options, especially with a young ownership group like the Commanders,” an executive told Howe.

“It only takes one owner, so (the Patriots) should be able to trade him,” a separate executive said. “If any team is interested, I would think New England would get a first-round pick.”

Howe notes that some issues are working against a potential trade including Belichick being 71, personnel control, and possible differences in philosophy.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni confirmed they were hoping to Patriots’ recently claimed LB Christian Elliss would pass through waivers to re-sign him to the practice squad, via Jeff McLane.

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky feels he let the team down with his performance.

“I’ve got to play better,” Trubisky said, via PFT. “I feel like I let the guys down.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt were both experiencing concussion symptoms and were placed into the protocol.

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks admitted he doesn’t remember much following his concussion in Week 9 against the Steelers

“I ain’t going to lie to you – I don’t recall really much from Pittsburgh,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “Other than I heard we didn’t win that game.”

Burks said he feels good ahead of Week 14 and thinks HC Mike Vrabel has handled his injury very well.

“I would say I feel good,” Burks said. “Things happen, but keep going about the way that I am, and let God take care of the rest. … (Coach Vrabel), I think he handled it the best way for the team, and for my safety. All I can do is keep leaning on (coaches and trainers) and my teammates, and doing whatever is right for the team and myself.”