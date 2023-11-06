AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Tyreek Hill, Mac Jones, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill commented on his lost fumble and drops in the team’s loss to the Chiefs in Germany on Sunday.

“I think I played overall pretty well,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “Some tight window throws, and those guys did a great job of making it hard on me all day. They did a great job. They had a real good plan on slowing us down at the line of scrimmage. It’s on me to make plays. That’s why they brought me here, to make plays in these type of games. I feel like the way the game went, it was a team game, and our defense played amazing. As a receiver, I never think about how many drops I got in a game. I’m always thinking about the next play, baby. That’s how I became who I am today. Everybody drops passes. It happens. But it’s all about how you move on to the next play. I’ve got to learn from it, go to the film room, learn from it, and find better ways to get open.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said it is difficult to remain confident when the team isn’t producing good results on the field.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think the biggest thing, like you said, is remaining confident in yourself. When you do everything you can every day, you should have no regrets. I have no regrets. I do need to do things better, but I’m always going to work hard and put in the hours. That’s all I can do, right? Motivate people around me to do it, as well. I’m always going to be the same person. Obviously, like you said, the results aren’t there right now. It stinks. There’s no excuses.”

“There is no excuses,” Jones added. “It’s hard to compare to other people, other teams. We have a standard here. At the end of the day, we need to meet that standard and execute as best we can for me as a quarterback and all that stuff. That’s a great point but at the same time we’re always going to focus on us and what we can do better and the things we need to improve, what I need to improve and all that stuff. But, yeah, that’s a good question.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on why WR Kayshon Boutte was inactive today: “We activated the players that would put us in the best position to win the game.” (Zack Cox)

Belichick on the Week 9 loss: "It was a game where we had our chances. We couldn't make enough plays. Disappointed in the result." (Karen Guregian)

Belichick on if he thinks he is coaching for his job next week: "I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts." (Dakota Randall)

Belichick on if he thinks he is coaching for his job next week: “I’m going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts.” (Dakota Randall)