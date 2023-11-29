AFC Notes: Bill O’Brien, Mac Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Regarding their decision to sit Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (knee), HC Mike McDaniel said facing a difficult Jets’ defense in a short week of rest was a couple of the variables in their choice.

“It was more of all things involved, all variables,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire. “Knowing the team that we were going against, knowing short weeks and what you kind of need to be able to orchestrate a victory in those weeks, they’re always physical, they’re always fast. There’s always some uncertainty on both sides of the ball, in my opinion, because the bottom line is you are taking a full work week and cutting it in half, almost.”

McDaniels felt having Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson available meant they didn’t need to rush Achane back.

“So any uncertainty with things of that nature I didn’t think was very smart for him to put his best foot forward, and I felt good about what Raheem (Mostert) and Jeff (Wilson Jr.) were bringing to the table. So it just didn’t seem as prudent.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that his decision to return will depend on whether he’s healthy enough to play and what the team’s chances are to make the playoffs. (Mark Maske)

Rodgers said whether he plays this season depends on if he's medically cleared in time: "It's health first, are we alive second," per ProFootballTalk.

Patriots

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien on the team’s quarterback situation: “I think it’ll be the same as last week relative to going into the week… We’re going to work hard on the practice field and see how it all shakes out on game day.” (Mark Daniels)

O'Brien doesn't think QB Mac Jones deserves the blame for their offense's struggles this season: "Things haven't gone great for him this year. I don't think that he's the No. 1 guy to blame. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. I'm the one who designs it, and it's not going very well," via Michael Hurley.