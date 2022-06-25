AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Ravens

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of recently signed WR Jamison Crowder after joining the team in March.

“Just seeing some of the things that (Crowder) can do, things that he brings to the table, the knowledge that he has and helping Isaiah out,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “It’ll be fun to see those guys on the field. And I’m not sure how it’s gonna be packaged, who’s gonna be on the field at all times or what case that is. And I guess time will tell, but we’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of different abilities and we’ll try to utilize their strengths to the best that we can.”

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie is hopeful to build a connection with Allen similar to former Buffalo WR Cole Beasley.

“We’re communicating like him and Bease were communicating (throughout OTAs and minicamp),” McKenzie said. “I want that chemistry that they had the past few years they had. I want that. We’re gonna have to speed it up a little because the season is right around the corner.”

McKenzie said he learned a lot from Beasley and wants to communicate with Allen on the field like the former Bills receiver was able to.

“Maybe we can come up with our own some day,” McKenzie said. “But being behind Bease, he taught me a lot. Just watching him run routes and how he read coverages and everything. … Josh was very intrigued in what I can do now that Bease is gone. We’ve been on the same page so far and I want to keep it that way.”

Broncos

Broncos LB Josey Jewell has taken notice of LB Jonas Griffith‘s improvement with the team.

“You definitely saw a couple of steps in the last couple games of last year of where he’s excelled,” Jewell said, via Broncos Wire. “Whether it be the quickness of the recognition of the plays, the guy is always fast, so you always see that on the field and just the physicalness that started to creep up and come into the last couple of games. He showed that he can long-arm guys, he can two-hand them and swim off of them or arm over. And just his understanding of the game. Route concepts and stuff like that, so it’s been fun watching him progress so far.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh explained the value DL Calais Campbell brings goes beyond the field and is a leader in the team’s locker room.

“It’s massively valuable, because those guys look up to him,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “These young guys grew up watching Calais Campbell and all these other veteran guys. These are the guys that they watched when they were in high school or even junior high, in some cases – dare we say elementary school, in Calais’ case. So, [it’s] very meaningful to get a word of wisdom from those guys. That’s what the league is – it’s a mentoring league. The four, five years ahead, help four or five years back, and then, in turn, you look back and kind of pay it back with the guys that you mentored as you start to mature. So, that’s one of the great things I love about the NFL.”