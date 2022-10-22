AFC Notes: Bills, Chargers, Jets

Bills

John Wawrow reports that the Bills offered a second-round draft pick for RB Christian McCaffrey, but were willing to give up nothing more.

Chargers

According to Chargers HC Brandon Staley, RB Isaiah Spiller will be active for Week 7. (Daniel Popper)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh pointed out that DT Quinnen Williams still hasn’t reached his “full maturity yet.”

“He’s only 24, he’s still a pup,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He hasn’t even reached full maturity yet.”

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins praised Williams for working on the little details at his position and thinks a full offseason mightily helped him develop after rehabbing from a broken foot in 2021.

“There are minute details that a guy works on over and over again in the offseason,” Rankins said. “Then for an injury to take place, that derails you from being able to do that. At that point you’re doing rehab to become a functional player again. It’s already hard enough to continue to get better, but now you have to get to a point where you’re functional again, then … you’re playing catch up. Last year, he just didn’t get a complete offseason to truly lock in the way he wanted to. Once he got back, he was still a great player for us but you’re seeing now what a full offseason of him being able to train and lock in on his craft can do.”

Jets’ practice squad DT Tanzel Smart said that Williams began hitting a “different level” back in training camp.

“Training camp, oh my god,” Smart said. “When I first got here two years ago he was still a beast but he’s on a different level this year. I noticed it right away. … He’s twitchy, he’s fast, he’s strong. You can tell, man, in training camp he took it to another level.”