AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said this going to be a big offseason for the team’s young pass rushers, most notably, DE A.J. Epenesa, DE Boogie Basham, and DE Gregory Rousseau.

“This is going to be a big offseason for those guys,” coach Sean McDermott said, via Democrat and Chronicle. “They’re in a position where they have to – we need them to really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense, and not just in a supporting role but in a primary role.”

Rosseau understands the lofty expectations and is looking to put his best foot forward on a daily basis in order to meet them.

“I’m ready for it, I’d say, 100%,” Rousseau said. “And I feel like when it comes to expectations, you can’t look like, ‘All right, we’ve got to win this many games,’ or ‘I’ve got to get this many sacks.’ I feel like you’ve just got to come to work every day and know that your best is needed, and you’ve got to put your best foot forward and just keep on chipping away, keep on working, and you’ll be successful.”

Rosseau denies that he hit the proverbial rookie wall, explaining that the effort was there on a daily basis, he just didn’t get the results he wanted towards the end of the year.

“I just feel like sometimes with the numbers, things might not go your way for a certain stretch of games, but I don’t feel like I hit a wall because I feel like I was going hard at all times,” he said.

Rosseau is also going to take full advantage of playing next to one of the game’s best in DE Von Miller.

“It was fun, for sure,” Rousseau said. “A player like the caliber of Von, the numbers he’s put up over the years, a two-time Super Bowl champion. You all know his resume. His first day out with us in OTAs and I already learned some good nuggets from him. It’s a blessing, so I’m excited to go out there each and every day and practice with a Hall of Famer.”

Chiefs

Regarding 49ers TE George Kittle saying Travis Kelce is severely underpaid, Kelse responded that he isn’t concerned about his contract figures and his main focus is winning.

“I appreciate Kittle saying that,” Kelce said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is. But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had. I put a lot into this, man. Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy and I’m here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. So that’s my main focus. That’s why I’m here.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith felt that he had multiple “setbacks” last offseason after missing OTAs due to the birth of his daughter and suffering a hamstring injury once returning to minicamp.

“I definitely missed a lot last year,” Smith said, via PatriotsWire. “Minicamp, I had a thing, so my offseason was choppy. I had some great things like my baby girl being born, and I had some unfortunate setbacks as well. I definitely missed some quality time here, and I recognize how valuable that time is. And I’m just here to take advantage of that.”

Smith is glad to be at the Patriots’ OTAs this offseason and thinks that they are building strong chemistry.

“Everybody has their own routine,” Smith said. “Older guys have the right, as they should, to be here or not. That’s their right. But just for me, in my opinion, there’s such a great team-bonding element to it. Just being here, being around the guys and just building that chemistry. To me, that’s what it’s about. And I think if we can improve that, I think everything else on the field will take care of itself. I’m just a big believer, I’m seeing it. I’m seeing it coming to fruition. It’s good.”