Patriots Sign Three Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs

The New England Patriots signed sixth-round CB Marcellas Dial, sixth-round QB Joe Milton III, and seventh-round TE Jaheim Bell.
The Patriots have now signed three of their eight picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|3
|Caedan Wallace
|OT
|4
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|6
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Signed
|7
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Signed
New England also signed nine undrafted free agents, including:
- RB DeShaun Fenwick
- CB Kaleb Ford-Demont
- T Zuri Henry
- LB Jontrey Hunter
- DE John Morgan
- S Dell Pettus
- C Charles Turner
- CB Mikey Victor
- TE Jacob Warren
Milton, 24, originally played at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,203,316 rookie contract that includes a $183,316 signing bonus and will carry a $840,829 cap figure in 2024.
In six college seasons with the Wolverines and the Volunteers, Milton started in 17 of his 39 games. He had a record of 12-6 and completed 329 of his 540 passes (60.9 percent) for 4,303 yards. He threw for 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed 153 times for 620 yards and nine touchdowns.
