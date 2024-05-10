Patriots Sign Three Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs

The New England Patriots signed sixth-round CB Marcellas Dial, sixth-round QB Joe Milton III, and seventh-round TE Jaheim Bell.

The Patriots have now signed three of their eight picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Drake Maye QB 2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR 3 Caedan Wallace OT 4 Layden Robinson OG 4 Javon Baker WR 6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed 6 Joe Milton III QB Signed 7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

New England also signed nine undrafted free agents, including:

RB DeShaun Fenwick CB Kaleb Ford-Demont T Zuri Henry LB Jontrey Hunter DE John Morgan S Dell Pettus C Charles Turner CB Mikey Victor TE Jacob Warren

Milton, 24, originally played at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,203,316 rookie contract that includes a $183,316 signing bonus and will carry a $840,829 cap figure in 2024.

In six college seasons with the Wolverines and the Volunteers, Milton started in 17 of his 39 games. He had a record of 12-6 and completed 329 of his 540 passes (60.9 percent) for 4,303 yards. He threw for 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed 153 times for 620 yards and nine touchdowns.