Bills Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Utah G Keaton Bills San Diego State P Jack Browning Houston DE David Ugwoegbu Western Michigan CB Keni-H Lovely Auburn G Gunner Britton Miami CB Te’Cory Couch Southern Mississippi RB Frank Gore Jr. Oklahoma DT Rondell Bothroyd Campbell OL Mike Edwards Tulane WR Lawrence Keys Miami DT Branson Deen Ohio State WR Xavier Johnson

Gore Jr., 22, is the son of former NFL RB Frank Gore. He was named First-team All-Sun Belt in 2022 and was twice named Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2023.

In four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Gore played in 47 games and rushed 759 times for 4,022 yards (5.3 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards (9.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Gore also played quarterback and completed 17 of his 35 passes for 368 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception.