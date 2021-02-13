AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills’ impending free-agent G Jon Feliciano said he could not imagine signing with another organization this season.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself going anywhere,” Feliciano told Graham and Matthew Fairburn. “I love Buffalo and I know how they feel about me. I’m going to stay optimistic and I don’t like change. Honestly, when I think of next season, I see myself as a Bill. We’ll see what happens, but I think both sides want the same thing so it’s just a matter of time, I think.”

Dolphins

Cameron Wolfe says that while the Broncos will likely do everything they can to keep S Justin Simmons from hitting the free-agent market, he would provide a massive upgrade for the Dolphins defensive backfield.

Jets

In an interview with Rich Cimini of ESPN, an NFL personnel executive believes the Jets could receiving a late first-round pick in exchange for QB Sam Darnold given he is coming out of a “very dysfunctional situation” in New York.

“Do we really know who Darnold is yet?” said the executive. “The teams looking at him are looking at him in that vein. He was in a very dysfunctional situation, and I think his best football is ahead of him. He’s a good kid, no character issues. I could see a team giving a late one [first-round pick] for him. If the Jets are shopping him, you could probably get him for less. But if teams are calling for him, I could see a low one or a high two.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper said on the air that he could see the Jets sticking with Darnold due to some questions surrounding the 2021 NFL Draft’s quarterback class.

“All these quarterbacks are a little iffy for certain reasons, which makes you wonder,” Kiper said. “You might like them, but do you love them? That’s why I’m sticking with Sam Darnold. Sam came out with a high grade and he has shown flashes he can be a really good quarterback. He hasn’t had much around him. Now you think about the change in staff and all that. Sam has shown enough to warrant the benefit of the doubt.”