AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, citing an NFL source, reports that the Bills are among a “half-dozen teams” that are still in contention for J.J. Watt.
- According to Carucci, those teams have the criteria of being a Super Bowl contender and have a “top-level quarterback.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that the Bills will likely have to release either DE Jerry Hughes or Mario Addison to save money and won’t be able to keep both.
- Graziano categorizes C Mitch Morse and WR John Brown as surprise cuts unless Buffalo is really confident in their replacements.
- The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn notes there are some potential cap casualties who could help the Bills address their need at tight end if they’re released, including Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate and Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph.
- Other potential fits include Giants G Kevin Zeitler, former Panthers DT Kawann Short and Bears DT Akiem Hicks.
- Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson had a virtual meeting with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shows that the Dolphins could save around $18 million in cap space by cutting S Bobby McCain, WR Albert Wilson, WR Jakeem Grant, WR Allen Hurns, and S Clayton Fejedelem.
- The team could also create $28 million by restructuring the contracts of CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Ereck Flowers, and McCain.
- Jackson also points out that the team will also need $11.9 to sign all of their 2021 draft choices.
- As for some Dolphins’ draft rumors, Jackson hears that Miami was impressed by Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz, who played for their coaching staff in the Senior Bowl.
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano reports that Jets’ QB Sam Darnold’s trade value remains the same after the Carson Wentz trade, according to multiple league sources. The sources tell Vacchiano that the price on Darnold is presumed to be a second-round pick and a mid-to-late round draft pick.
- While Connor Hughes mentions that Jets’ S Marcus Maye could be a potential candidate for the franchise tag, he believes the transition tag, which would cost them around $9.5 million, might be the better bet.
- Albert Breer of SI thinks there is no reason the Jets couldn’t use some money to take a chance on LB Yannick Ngakoue in order to strengthen their pass rush for 2021.