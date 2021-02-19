AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Dolphins

Jets

  • Ralph Vacchiano reports that Jets’ QB Sam Darnold’s trade value remains the same after the Carson Wentz trade, according to multiple league sources. The sources tell Vacchiano that the price on Darnold is presumed to be a second-round pick and a mid-to-late round draft pick.
  • While Connor Hughes mentions that Jets’ S Marcus Maye could be a potential candidate for the franchise tag, he believes the transition tag, which would cost them around $9.5 million, might be the better bet. 
  • Albert Breer of SI thinks there is no reason the Jets couldn’t use some money to take a chance on LB Yannick Ngakoue in order to strengthen their pass rush for 2021.

