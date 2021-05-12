AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes that although the Bills typically only keep two quarterbacks on the final roster, he’s giving 2020 fifth-round QB Jake Fromm the benefit of the doubt for the third slot on the roster, for now.

Buscaglia says sixth-round WR Marquez Stevenson could potentially poach the final roster spot from 2020 sixth-round WR Isaiah Hodgins if he can win the kick returning job. The loser of that battle is someone the Bills hope to put on the practice squad.

Bills GM Brandon Beane could try to trade OL Forrest Lamp to an offensive line-needy team during camp, per Buscaglia, though Lamp was just signed in free agency this offseason.

He also adds that because this past draft class was seen as shallower, there's less risk in trying to sneak a draft pick like G Jack Anderson to the practice squad.

In his first roster projection, Buscaglia gives Bills DE Darryl Johnson the edge over DE Efe Obada because the former is a key special teams player. He also thinks DT Harrison Phillips could be cut or traded for a late-round pick this preseason.

Buscaglia projects the Bills keeping just five linebackers and cutting both Tyrel Dodson and Tyrell Adams to try and sneak to the practice squad.

Dolphins

University of Miami DL Coach Todd Stroud speaks highly of Dolphins’ first-round pick Jaelan Phillips and says he would be shocked if Phillips didn’t have a strong NFL career.

“I would say in my 36 years coaching, what he put on tape last year is the best effort guy I’ve ever seen in college football,” Stroud said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “With Jaelan’s passion and his motor and how much he loves the game and how he studies the game and how he learns — he’s a very strong learner from the field to the film room and film room to the field — with all the pluses he has, I would be shocked if he wasn’t a successful NFL player.”