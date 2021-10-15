AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills CB Taron Johnson spoke about his contract negotiations prior to signing a three-year, $24 million extension.

“We have been talking for a couple weeks,” Johnson said, via BillsWire. “We just finally came around to the numbers that I saw fit, and I wanted to be here, I love this place, so that was really it. I saw the numbers and I said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go for it.’ With that it’s just I want to be here, and I kind of wanted it and it’s a load off my back.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott thinks Johnson was deserving of his extension and praised the development he’s shown.

“There’s there’s no substitute for experience,” McDermott said. “I’ve been happy with how he’s improved, and how he’s developed, and give credit to him.”

Johnson said he was unsure if he envisioned receiving a contract extension when being a fourth-round pick back in 2018 but was able to stay the course with his progress.

“I feel like back then, I couldn’t even see this far, I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Johnson said. “But I just stayed the course and trusted the process and everything happened the way it did.”

Dolphins

Jets

Jets C Connor McGovern feels encouraged by the team allowing two sacks in Week 5 after they conceded 16 through the first four weeks of the season.

“It’s a pretty good feeling when you can look at the film and see some pretty good protection and you don’t have to help Zach [Wilson] off the ground very much,” McGovern said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “We had two [sacks] this past week and for us that’s two too many.”

McGovern added that the offensive line is improving their communication and beginning to “jell as a unit.”

“We’re really starting to communicate well, starting to flow together well, starting to work as a unit, really jell as a unit. We all believe we have a really good unit — all five, six, seven, eight guys that dress on game day strive to be the best unit in football.”