AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills WR Stefon Diggs enters Week 18 with 94 catches and 1,144 receiving yards. He needs to reach 100 receptions or 1,375 receiving yards to increase his 2022 salary to $12.525 million and his 2023 salary to $12.65 million. (Spotrac)
- The Bills protected four players on their practice squad ahead of Week 18: WR Isaiah Hodgins, DT Eli Ankou, CB Nick McCloud, S Josh Thomas. (Sal Capaccio)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores told the media that RB Malcolm Brown would remain on injured reserve and miss the final game of the season. (Joe Schad)
- Flores also noted that the team would likely keep OL Robert Hunt at right guard going forward, where he has excelled. (Schad)
- Flores is pleased with second-round OL Liam Eichenberg at left tackle but said doesn’t yet know his best position. (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said this season “hasn’t gone the way I wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity and don’t capitalize on that opportunity.” (Jackson)
- He added he’s not worried about team trading for QB: “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh reflected on his first year with the Jets: “It’s been a rough stretch of time for this organization. The biggest thing is laying this foundation of what we’re trying to build on.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Jets WR Braxton Berrios did not practice due to a quad injury that isn’t considered serious. Meanwhile, WR Jamison Crowder returned to practice with RB Michael Carter planning to return soon. (Vacchiano)
- Berrios would not comment on if his agency had started extension talks with the team but did say he would love to be back next year and loves the organization. (Connor Hughes)
