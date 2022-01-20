AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke highly of Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of their duel in round two of the playoffs on Sunday.

“Yeah he’s a tremendous player,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I actually know him a little bit off the field as well, great dude. They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion. He’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions. Like you said we’ll probably play them a lot of times, it’ll be great competition and it’s definitely a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”

Dolphins

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo writes there’s a strong sense in the league circles he’s in that Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite for the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy.

The Dolphins interviewed Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn on Thursday.

Jets

Jets WR Braxton Berrios mentioned he has had some brief contract discussions about re-signing in New York. He is unsure what will happen in his near future but believes that the team is trending in the right direction under HC Robert Saleh.

“Truly, truly, I think they’re heading in a very good direction,” Berrios said, via SNY.tv. “I love the coaching staff there. Most of ’em, they’re young, they know what they’re doing, communicate well and Saleh is a phenomenal coach.”