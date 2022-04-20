AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi says the Bills could consider trading up in the first round for a safety if someone like Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton starts to fall.
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia points out Bills new OLB Von Miller has been “actively recruiting” free-agent CB Joe Haden.
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Jordan Poyer, who is seeking an extension, is not attending voluntary workouts but has been in communication with him: “That’s part of the NFL and how things work this time of year, with some business going on.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane wouldn’t discuss Poyer’s contract situation: “I’m a big fan of Jordan. He’s done a great job here for five years. I don’t talk about contracts (in the media). I wish he was here, but it’s voluntary so it’s fair when players choose not to show up.”
- Beane added that there are other players on Buffalo who “want to be paid” but they must be judicious with who receives an extension: “There are other guys here that want to be paid too. Jordan’s is public, but there are other guys who have inquired. I want to pay them all, the ones who have earned it. You can’t pay them all and that’s hard. I’m a people person, but I also have a job to do.” (Chris Brown)
- Bean had high praise of WR Gabriel Davis:’ mentality to improve: “Gabriel (Davis)… he’s a stud. And I mean that in all facets.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott said they must be “realistic” with CB Tre’Davious White‘s recovery from a torn ACL and will be patient with him: “You’ve got to be realistic. You have to know what to expect coming off the first season of the injury he had. We have to take it one day at a time.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Although Beane admits they’ve been in touch with veteran cornerbacks, he voiced confidence in CB Dane Jackson: “He’s played for us two years in a row. I’m a fan.” (Joe Buscaglia)
Dolphins
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa declined to comment on his relationship with former HC Brian Flores and said he was grateful to be drafted by the coach: “I’m very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I’d say.” (Armando Salguero)
- Tagovailoa said HC Mike McDaniel isn’t forcing a system on him and is playing to his strengths: “Mike doesn’t force you to be what you’re not.” (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier declined to answer whether the organization was planning to hire Tom Brady as a high-level executive: “I appreciate the question.” (Adam Beasley)
- Regarding acquiring Tyreek Hill while still holding onto their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Grier said it was important for them to maintain those selections: “I’m not going to lie, it was important to keep those two picks because we had done so much to get them.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Grier added McDaniel and QB coach Darrell Bevell “have been raving” about Tagovailoa this offseason. (Beasley)
- As for trading WR DeVante Parker to the Patriots, Grier indicated they received “multiple calls” about Parker after acquiring Hill and New England was the “most aggressive” toward getting a deal done. (Louis-Jacques)
- Wisconsin DE Matt Henningsen had a visit with the Dolphins. (Tom Pelissero)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Tom Pelissero)
Jets
Jets HC Robert Saleh said that they would like to add a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft if the right player is available.
“If we had the Fearsome Foursome, we’d still be wanting to add a pass-rusher,” said Saleh, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s always going to help. If the opportunity is there, we’ll get it, but we’re not going to force it, either.”
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports that people within the Jets don’t expect WR Deebo Samuel to be traded unless the 49ers receive a “King’s ransom.”
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, citing a source, writes the 49ers are “well aware” that they still need Samuel to compete: “He ain’t getting out.”
- Hughes points out that San Francisco still has leverage over Samuel given he’s under contract for 2022 and could franchise tag him in 2023.
- Louisiana S Percy Butler had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Josh Norris)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)
