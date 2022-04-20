AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi says the Bills could consider trading up in the first round for a safety if someone like Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton starts to fall.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia points out Bills new OLB Von Miller has been "actively recruiting" free-agent CB Joe Haden.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Jordan Poyer, who is seeking an extension, is not attending voluntary workouts but has been in communication with him: "That's part of the NFL and how things work this time of year, with some business going on." (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Bills GM Brandon Beane wouldn't discuss Poyer's contract situation: "I'm a big fan of Jordan. He's done a great job here for five years. I don't talk about contracts (in the media). I wish he was here, but it's voluntary so it's fair when players choose not to show up."

wouldn’t discuss Poyer’s contract situation: “I’m a big fan of Jordan. He’s done a great job here for five years. I don’t talk about contracts (in the media). I wish he was here, but it’s voluntary so it’s fair when players choose not to show up.” Beane added that there are other players on Buffalo who “want to be paid” but they must be judicious with who receives an extension: “There are other guys here that want to be paid too. Jordan’s is public, but there are other guys who have inquired. I want to pay them all, the ones who have earned it. You can’t pay them all and that’s hard. I’m a people person, but I also have a job to do.” (Chris Brown)

Beane had high praise of WR Gabriel Davis' mentality to improve: "Gabriel (Davis)… he's a stud. And I mean that in all facets." (Joe Buscaglia)

McDermott said they must be "realistic" with CB Tre'Davious White's recovery from a torn ACL and will be patient with him: "You've got to be realistic. You have to know what to expect coming off the first season of the injury he had. We have to take it one day at a time." (Sal Capaccio)

‘s recovery from a torn ACL and will be patient with him: “You’ve got to be realistic. You have to know what to expect coming off the first season of the injury he had. We have to take it one day at a time.” (Sal Capaccio) Although Beane admits they’ve been in touch with veteran cornerbacks, he voiced confidence in CB Dane Jackson: “He’s played for us two years in a row. I’m a fan.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that they would like to add a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft if the right player is available.

“If we had the Fearsome Foursome, we’d still be wanting to add a pass-rusher,” said Saleh, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s always going to help. If the opportunity is there, we’ll get it, but we’re not going to force it, either.”

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports that people within the Jets don’t expect WR Deebo Samuel to be traded unless the 49ers receive a “King’s ransom.”

to be traded unless the 49ers receive a “King’s ransom.” The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, citing a source, writes the 49ers are “well aware” that they still need Samuel to compete: “He ain’t getting out.”

Hughes points out that San Francisco still has leverage over Samuel given he’s under contract for 2022 and could franchise tag him in 2023.

Louisiana S Percy Butler had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Josh Norris)

had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Josh Norris) Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)