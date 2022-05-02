AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills second-round RB James Cook said he fell in love with Buffalo during the pre-draft process.

“I ain’t going to lie, like during this whole draft process, I feel in love with Bills,” Cook said, via Bills Wire.

First-round CB Kaiir Elam had a similar review of Buffalo, and said that they too also made an impact on him, leading him to believe that they can create something special there.

“I was just so grateful, man, because once I got to Buffalo and did my visit, I just felt something special. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what it could be, but I just felt something special,” Elam said. “I felt like it was an environment where I could go in and try to compete and learn as much as I can, and just try to have immediate impact right away.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle thinks playing alongside Tyreek Hill forces teams to “respect the vertical threat.”

“Honestly, we all know Cheetah is fast,” Waddle said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m known for being a speed guy. I think it’s something that’s going to be helpful to open up different things in the offense. Just knowing they have to respect the vertical threat.”

Waddle added that he wants to improve his football IQ and ability to identify defenses quicker.

“Knowledge of the game, identifying defenses faster,” Waddle said. “I think, honestly, just being yourself, trusting what you see and hitting it.”

Waddle added that Hill set the standard for the “modern slot receiver” and is looking forward to learning from him.

“He really set the standard of being a modern slot receiver,” Waddle said. “So, he can give insight and go into detail and really get into your head and know what it’s like to be out there. It’s been great.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Miami Dolphins’ undrafted deal for CB Kader Kohou includes $130,000 guaranteed, with $100,000 of base salary guaranteed and a $30,000 signing bonus.

includes $130,000 guaranteed, with $100,000 of base salary guaranteed and a $30,000 signing bonus. The Dolphins are signing OT Kellen Diesch to a UDFA deal that includes a $140,000 total guaranteed with a $20,000 signing bonus and a $120,000 base salary guarantee. (Wilson)

Jets

Jets OT Mekhi Becton survived the draft without the team using one of its first-round picks on an offensive tackle, which would have put his future in New York in more immediate question. As things stand, though, 2021 remains a critical season for Becton. Jets HC Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to anything but hinted that Becton might move to right tackle to accommodate keeping George Fant on the left side.

“It’s a matter of finding what’s best for the organization in terms of if George is comfortable out at left and Mekhi can get back here healthy and he’s shown he has the versatility,” Saleh said via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “There’s a lot of different guys that I would like to get on the football field. It’s just trying to make sure we find the right combination. We’ll see as soon as we can get him back here and he’s healthy and he’s ready to roll and he’s out on the football field. We’ll know pretty quick.”

Becton isn’t at OTAs as he’s training and rehabbing on his own in Dallas while waiting for his girlfriend to give birth to their child. OTAs are voluntary but Saleh, in an in-interview message to Becton, made it clear their preference is for Becton to be with the team: “We’d love you back here, buddy. We’ll take care of you.”

Illinois DB Tony Adams ‘ undrafted deal with New York Jets includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 of his base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ undrafted deal with New York Jets includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 of his base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) Samford QB Liam Welch is invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. (Wilson)

is invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. (Wilson) Richmond LB Tyler Dressler is invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets’ rookie minicamps. ( Wilson