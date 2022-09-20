AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller believes that his defense has what it takes to go far this season, as they want to dominate every single game they play in. They’re two for two so far with a 41-7 beatdown of the Titans on Monday night.

“It’s a killer instinct; it’s a blood in the water instinct,” Miller said, via Heather Prusak of WIVB. “I don’t know how it was before I got here, but now it’s pedal to the metal We have an attitude of domination. We’re not playing the game to just win the game. We’re playing the game to dominate the game. We’ve got a team full of killers and it’s led by our quarterback and our head coach.”

Bills Dane Jackson walked out of the hospital on Monday night after tests revealed no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was taken off by ambulance after accidentally being hit by teammate LB Tremaine Edmunds. ( CBwalked out of the hospital on Monday night after tests revealed no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was taken off by ambulance after accidentally being hit by teammate LB. ( Mike Garafolo

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki isn’t worried about his reduced target share: “This thing isn’t about me. It’s about the team. And like I said, we’ve got two all-world receivers out there.” (Joe Schad)

isn’t worried about his reduced target share: “This thing isn’t about me. It’s about the team. And like I said, we’ve got two all-world receivers out there.” (Joe Schad) Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson‘s ribs are hurting “pretty bad,” according to McDaniel. Tests showed no breaks. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets QB Joe Flacco helped pilot a historic comeback for the Jets to get their first win of the season, scoring 14 points in the final two minutes of the game. It was validating for his own belief that he’s still capable of being a franchise quarterback for a team.

“Of course, of course,” Flacco said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I mean, listen, you don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get to do it and you don’t know how many games like this you’re going to play in. I’ve said it before: I wouldn’t be playing this game if I didn’t still feel like I have the ability to do whatever I wanted to do on the football field.”

That’s not the situation in New York right now, however. Flacco is on borrowed time until QB Zach Wilson is ready to turn and he’s diplomatic about that.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to get the chance to put our team in a good position over the first couple of weeks,” Flacco said. “I’m not looking past any of that or doing anything else. I’d be doing myself a disservice, and more importantly, I’d be doing our team a disservice. The most important thing for me is to go out there and do my job and, like I said, put us in position to win football games.”