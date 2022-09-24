AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs said that he gained around 12 pounds over the offseason to gain more physicality as a receiver.

“I gained like 12 pounds, like 10 to 12 pounds. I used to be around like 192, 193. I’m like 205 or something like that, 206. Then I lose a little bit of it. I go 200, 201. It feels real good as far as like I’m a smaller-built receiver. I’m putting on a little bit of poundage so I can handle more – handle those tackles and dealing with those big corners and stuff like that. You got to get some strength,” said Diggs, via ProFootballTalk.

Diggs added that initiating contact with defensive backs is “new for me” after looking to get out of bounds earlier in his career.

“That’s new for me,” Diggs said. “I usually step out of bounds and try to get down real quick, but it’s a couple of times that if I’m one-on-one I’m gonna try to get all the yards that I can, move them chains.”

Diggs mentioned on The Rich Eisen Show that he’s hoping to have a long career alongside Josh Allen.

“Like family. That’s my guy. I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it,” Diggs said. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”

Bills S Jaquan Johnson is expected to start in place of S Micah Hyde for Week 3 against the Dolphins. (Cameron Wolfe)

Dolphins

The addition of WR Tyreek Hill has pushed WR Jaylen Waddle to step his game up to take the next step in his development.

“Just having a guy like that playing alongside him, you’ve just got to up your game,” Waddle said, via Miami Herald. “Seeing him go out there and make plays. How he approaches the game. You have no choice but to improve.”

Hill being added to the offense has also afforded extra looks for Waddle and the rest of the team’s weapons.

“You have got to respect Cheetah, as dominant as he is,” Waddle said. “Defenses have got to respect him. He opens up a lot, not just for me, but for other guys, tight ends, running game. You always have to be accountable for a guy like that.”

Jets

Jets OL coach John Benton said he was nervous for fourth-round OT Max Mitchell going into Week 1 but thinks the rookie has done well thus far: “I’ll admit it, I was very nervous with him going into the first game because it is a different world with live bullets.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Corey Davis (knee) was dealing with a minor issue on Wednesday and was excused from practicing the following day. (Andy Vasquez)

said WR (knee) was dealing with a minor issue on Wednesday and was excused from practicing the following day. (Andy Vasquez) Saleh added that Davis returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play in Week 3.