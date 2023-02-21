AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer on his impending free agency this offseason: “I am going to enjoy this free agency process.” (SiriusXM NFL)

Going into the Scouting Combine, TCU G Steve Avila has had extensive meetings with four teams already, including the Bills. Avila participated in the Senior Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

New Dolphins DC Vic Fangio said that pass-rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have “great potential” as a duo when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

“But, you know, potential — we’ve got to see it,” Fangio said in his introductory press conference. “Talking about it is easy. Projecting it is easy, but we’ve got to see it. And I’m confident knowing those two guys’ work ethic that they’ll do everything they can to put a good product out there on the field from both of them. But they both have the tools, both have the makeup of being really good players on the edges for us.”

“I’m anxious to get him rolling, keep him healthy, and see the Bradley Chubb that we all know he’s capable of being,” Fangio added.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Fangio is making $5 million per year.

While there were some concerns about how former Raiders QB Derek Carr ‘s personality would fit in New York, SNY’s Connor Hughes says he “erased” all of those during his visit with the Jets this past weekend.

‘s personality would fit in New York, SNY’s Connor Hughes says he “erased” all of those during his visit with the Jets this past weekend. Hughes adds Carr isn’t looking to sign right away and will take other visits and mull his options. However, he’s looking to sign before the start of free agency in March and recruit players to his new team.

Broncos WR coach Zach Azzani has been hired by the Jets as the team’s WR coach. ( Mike Klis )