AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets,

Bills

Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Bills.

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson feels wanted in Miami and wants to be back with the team. Meanwhile, GM Chris Grier said he has no problem bringing back both Wilson and RB Raheem Mostert.

“I would love to be back and want to be back,” Wilson said, via Josh Moser. “I love everything about the organization, the city — it’s all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there.”

“Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously, we traded for [Wilson] and obviously [Mostert] and [coach Mike McDaniel‘s] relationship as well, too,” Grier said. “So yeah, we’re very open to those guys coming back. We’ve talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year. Obviously, they’re free agents, and that’ll play a part of it, but we’d be very excited to have them back.”

NFL Media’s Rich Eisen says he heard at the Combine that former Chargers and Colts QB Philip Rivers reached out to the 49ers and Dolphins late in the season to see if they needed help at quarterback.

Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Dolphins.

Patriots