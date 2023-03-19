AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- The Bills will host Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence on a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
- The Bills took both Texas RBs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson out to dinner before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Dolphins
- Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson signed a two-year, $6 million deal that includes a $1.565 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.08 million and $2.645 million, and up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed and there is another $1.1 million in incentives available each year tied to rushing yards, receiving yards, and team improvement. (Aaron Wilson)
- Dolphins LB Duke Riley‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes a $1.17 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.08 million (guaranteed) and $2.25 million, up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, and up to $500,000 in annual playing time incentives. (Wilson)
- Dolphins OT Geron Christian signed a one-year, $1.08 million deal, $200,000 of which is guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Miami Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Brian Costello reports that one name to watch for the Jets to sign is former Titans C Ben Jones, as he spent multiple years with new Jets OL coach Keith Carter and both sides have an interest in a reunion.
- The Jets signed WR Allen Lazard for four years, $44 million with $22 million guaranteed, a $10.92 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.08 million guaranteed, $10 million guaranteed, $11 million and $11 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Michigan DT Mazi Smith met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
