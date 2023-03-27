AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott re-confirmed that he will not look outside for a defensive coordinator and he will call plays for the team in 2023. (Adam Benigni)
- McDermott says he plans on calling defensive plays after DC Leslie Frazier decided to step away from the team last month. (Mike Giardi)
- McDermott said of Von Miller returning from a knee injury: “From the reports I’m getting he’s on schedule.” (Sal Cappacio)
- McDermott was asked about what’s left for the team this offseason: “Still moves to be made to see where roster is, they have time….then will see where Christian Benford fits best (CB/S) based on how all of that sets up and what’s best for him and the team.” (Sal Cappacio)
- McDermott mentioned all three of Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, and Baylon Spector can play MLB and all “deserve a shot” at training camp. (Sal Cappacio)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane noted that all of their signings since Deonte Harty have all been under $2 million, including safety Taylor Rapp. Beane mentioned that they are mostly looking in that range in terms of free agent signings at this point in the offseason.
- Beane said that he thinks the team will receive a 2024 compensatory third-round pick for the loss of LB Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and that any future moves likely wouldn’t compromise that. (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said of signing WR Braxton Berrios: “I like a lot of things about Braxton. I like that he’s a playmaker. We have a unique distributor in Tua. If you have scorers, to use a basketball reference, I see Braxton as a scorer, a guy who can make plays with the ball in his hands.“
- McDaniel mentioned that Mike White will compete with Skylar Thompson for the back QB spot. McDaniel added that White reminds him some of Matt Schaub. (Joe Schad)
- McDaniel was asked about bringing back RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson after they may have been underutilized last year: “We didn’t run the ball, not because they didn’t run the ball well… Some games I just didn’t call enough runs.” (David Furones)
- McDaniel said of the team’s offensive: “I want to get the guys we have on the team better. We have some ideas and thoughts on players still out there. We’re taking our time as market plays out.. and the draft. Do you want to spend 12 to 20 M to do that? Is that the best way to spend our money?” (Barry Jackson)
- Per Aaron Wilson, Duke CB Datrone Young was invited to the Dolphins’ local pro day.
Jets
- Outkick’s Armando Salguero has heard the Packers are not only looking for a first-round pick from the Jets, even if it’s in 2024, but also want “cap-related concessions” from New York.
- Salguero adds the Jets appear willing to give up the No. 43 pick this year and a conditional pick next year that can improve based on how Rodgers plays and how long he plays. They don’t want to give up the No. 13 pick this year, however.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the Jets see WR Mecole Hardman as not only a replacement for slot WR Braxton Berrios but also a vertical threat who can help them dictate coverage.
- Hardman’s deal has a base value of $4.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus, $1.08 million guaranteed base salary and up to $420,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. There are four void years and another $2 million in incentives for catches, yards, touchdowns, and playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said that he could no longer speak on the team trading for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as he remains under contract with Green Bay, adding he thought the situation would be resolved by this point. (Andy Vasquez)
- When it comes to a trade taking place for Rodgers, Saleh said: “I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.” (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh also mentioned WR Corey Davis, saying the team would “definitely” like to keep him on the roster. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Saleh was willing to say that QB Zach Wilson is the Jets’ No.2 quarterback at this point. (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh on new Jets S Chuck Clark: “He loves ball. Eats it. Lives it. Fights through pain … just an incredible talent.” (Rosenblatt)
- When asked if pass rusher Carl Lawson would be back healthy this season, Saleh said: “I’ll speak for Joe (Douglas) on this one. Pass rushers don’t grow on trees … he will be here as long as he can walk and play.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh also said that the team views G Alijah Vera-Tucker as a potential All-Pro on the right side of the line. (Rosenblatt)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur and Saleh still talk regularly, with Saleh saying: “Matt and I have been respectful of the whole process. … We agreed not to talk about (Rodgers) and let the GMs talk about it.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Asked about Rodgers being available for OTAs, Saleh downplayed the need to have the trade done by then, alluding to Rodgers’ familiarity with OC Nathaniel Hackett: “If there’s great rapport with the coordinator, there’s really no urgency. The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it’s just a matter of refining skills and all that stuff. So there’s no hurry on our end.” (Ryan Wood)
- Regarding the trade of WR Elijah Moore, Saleh maintains the Jets weren’t shopping him but they got “a lot of phone calls” once they signed WR Mecole Hardman. (Rosenblatt)
- Jets GM Joe Douglas updated the status of trade talks with the Packers for Rodgers: “There’s been some productive conversations. We’re not where we need to be yet but I feel we’re in a good place. There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but very optimistic.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Douglas shot down the idea of pursuing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, saying they wouldn’t be negotiating in good faith if they did that. (Connor Hughes)
- Douglas also confirmed the team is interested in signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. if possible: “I’ve had some productive conversations with Odell’s agents. He’s obviously a really talented player … we’ll see how that process plays out.” (Rosenblatt)
- Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine met with the Jets extensively at his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)
