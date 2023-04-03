AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills have seen more players walk out the door than come in this offseason as they adjust to life with an elite quarterback on the books. While having QB Josh Allen is worth it, it does make for some hard decisions for GM Brandon Beane. For instance, they had to draw a hard line at $15 million a year in talks for LB Tremaine Edmunds and ended up losing him in free agency to the Bears because of it.

“This is where we’re at, because the numbers are definitely getting bigger,” Beane said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You’re always praying for that cap to keep rising fast. We’re looking, and that’s why we want all outsiders, fans and whoever else to know that we weren’t going to be big spenders this year. It’s part of the planning. If we spend too big, then that just means in a year or two, we’re gonna be in the situation to start losing key players just to get under the cap.”

Going forward, Beane says it’s going to be extra important to get production out of their rookie classes, and right away, because those cheap players will be needed to support the other, well-paid foundation pieces on the roster. That will necessitate a bit of a change from HC Sean McDermott and company, who traditionally have preferred to ease rookies in slowly.

“Coaches generally prefer not to play very many rookies. That’s just natural, and you don’t blame them for that. It takes time,” Beane said. “The pro game can definitely, depending on the position, be a big change from college. So you have to have coaches that are willing and ready to get rookies ready to play. Maybe they’re not a starter Week 1, but as the season goes along, you use them more and more. You have to do that when you’re paying these quarterbacks like that or you’ll just run out of good players to be able to put out there.”

Per Field Yates, S Taylor Rapp‘s one-year deal with the Bills is for $1.77 million and will not count towards 2024 compensatory draft picks.

Dolphins

Regarding the Dolphins acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams HC Sean McVay said Ramsey will fit nicely into DC Vic Fangio‘s system in Miami.

“I know Mike [McDaniel] is really excited about being able to add him,” McVay said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “And even coach Fangio. I talked to coach Fangio about him and there will be some comfort and familiarity with a lot of the different things coach Fangio will ask him to do. I have no doubt he’s going to shine real bright in Miami.”

McVay recalled McDaniel telling Ramsey that he’ll be the “best head coach” the cornerback has ever played for. The Rams’ coach had high praise for McDaniel and thinks the two will connect very well.

“It’s funny,” McVay said. “When I talked to Jalen after he had spoken with Mike, Jalen said Mike told him that he’ll be the best head coach he ever played for. I said he might be that, but he will definitely be the weirdest. Mike is the best. Mike and I were spending some time [Monday]. I think they will vibe really well. You talk about two guys that are refreshingly secure in who they are. Both got a swagger and confidence and passion for this game. I know Jalen is excited.”

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins are hosting Nebraska edge Garrett Nelson and will have a top-30 visit with Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks.

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes his sense is the Packers and Jets are in a good place on trade compensation for QB Aaron Rodgers but neither side is in a rush yet.

but neither side is in a rush yet. He calls a trade a “relative certainty” at some point before the draft, with the start of the offseason program on April 17 a softer deadline. Breer mentions that matters because he’d expect Rodgers to be a bigger part of that with the Jets than he has been in Green Bay in recent years. However, it’s not a hard and fast deadline like the draft would be.

Breer adds at this point the two sides are still working out what else the Jets would send the Packers in addition to a 2023 second-round pick and what sort of conditions and protections would be involved.