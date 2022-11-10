AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Elijah Moore

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox is optimistic about QB Josh Allen returning sooner rather than later from his injury: “He’s optimistic. He’s a dog, that’s a great word for him cause he’s gonna be in that training room 24/7 doing everything he can to get back on the field. And from what I can tell, he’s in a pretty good mood.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had high praise of OLB Bradley Chubb after contributing effectively in Week 9 despite being recently acquired prior to the game.

“I was pumped,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire. “The stuff that he was able to do in terms of – you put yourself in his situation and it’s Tuesday and you just get notified that you’re traded teams, then you’re taking your Wednesday of your NFL prep week where you’re preparing for first and second down, half of it is occupied by doing physicals and stuff, then you’re trying to get sped up to a defensive system that’s in a different language. I was very happy with how he was able to go out and play pretty hard. There were several occasions that he didn’t end up on the stat sheet, but he completely affected the pass plays by getting to the quarterback in the rhythm quick enough that he had to get the ball out, and that’s what you’re asking of that position. He’ll get better and better as he gets more versed in the nuances of our scheme in both run and pass, but I’m really happy with the player, the talent and the effort. I feel like he’s going to fit right in and really help our group moving forward.”

Regarding Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson playing in 73 percent and 49 percent of snaps respectively, McDaniel responded that he expected both to play around that amount going into Sunday’s game.

“That’s kind of what I would have thought going into the game,” McDaniel said. “You’re just hesitant because there’s the human element. But if any two guys were capable of doing something like that, it would have to be two football-centric, committed, professionals like those two. You leave an open window for – just in case, (it’s), ‘Hey, this guy is overly on tilt and needs to take a breather,’ you kind of let them roll and see how they react. So I think that on both sides of the ball – on defense, I think our edge players got into a rotation that made them all better but it’s not finetuned yet. We’ll still be adjusting that to find our perfect mix, but I thought there was some groundwork laid there. I thought it was a nice balance to get some productive touches to Jeff and complement Raheem’s (Mostert) game. So I think all in all, I was very happy with those guys. It’s a testament to them and their teammates, really, for them to be able to produce in the short amount of time that they were able to.”

Dolphins OT Austin Jackson (high ankle sprain) said he is feeling “healthy” but is unsure of when he’ll be ready to play and trusts their medical staff’s plan. (Joe Schad)

Jets

The worst of the situation seems to have blown over between the Jets and WR Elijah Moore, as the trade deadline came and went without the team honoring the second-year wideout’s wish for a deal. Jets HC Robert Saleh said there are no worries about Moore from a character standpoint and they’re confident this will all be a blip.

“To his credit, I know there was the trade request, but he’s been great,” Saleh told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson in an interview. “He’s got a great attitude, he is a great teammate, his teammates love him, he’s always right there. When you get frustrated — players can get frustrated, I can get frustrated when you’re just chasing production and things you have zero control over. But Elijah’s built the right way. He’s got a great mindset. I still stand by the character we draft in terms of the young man coming from Ole Miss and who he is and what he represents. But as the season goes, I think people will start seeing him become more and more of a fixture in the offense in terms of a role specifically designed for him.”

Moore’s trade request was sparked by a lack of targets and catches, and he’s only been targeted once since requesting a trade. However, Saleh says they want to get him involved and one of the ways they plan to try and do that is by allowing him to play in the slot more.

“We’re trying to find him more opportunities in the slot,” Saleh said. “I think he had 27 plays last week. Elijah’s a great football player. He’s gonna be a big reason why we win here for a very long time. Obviously, it’s on coaches to continue to find ways to get him the ball, find ways to get him opportunities. It’s a new position, because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part, so we’re trying to find ways to utilize all of his strengths.”