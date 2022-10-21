AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Elijah Moore

Bills

According to Albert Breer, the Bills were among the first teams to reach out for RB Christian McCaffrey and stayed in touch with the Panthers throughout the process. However, the price never came down to where Buffalo was comfortable enough to make a move.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said that breaking Mark Clayton‘s franchise record of 1,389 receiving yards in a single season would be very meaningful to him.

“For sure, it will,” said Hill, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It would make me feel really good to do something like that, just the magnitude of that, a fifth-round draft pick. A lot of people labeled me a return specialist, not being your traditional wide receiver. The magnitude of it speaks volumes. If I break it, I would be grateful for the opportunity, grateful for what God blessed me with and.. would hope to break it again.. if I do.”

Hill said he’s worked closely with HC Mike McDaniel and WRs coach Wes Welker on improving his catching ability.

“This is the year I finally had time to home in on my career and focus solely on football,” Hill said. “Previous years, I came from a great system [in Kansas City], great quarterback [Mahomes], great head coach [Andy Reid]. This is the year I fully understand the game and understand where to be on the field. When I got here, the biggest thing was being able to catch the ball with my hands. I’ve always had great hands. When I got here, Wes Welker was hard on me this offseason, coach McDaniel was hard on me, saying ‘Reek, if you’re able to catch the ball with your hands — just run, stay on the route, catch the ball with your hands and [your] game will go [through] the roof.’ This year, I’ve been able to transition with the ball in my hands, make a few plays. I’ve been working on it a lot.”

Hill reiterated that Welker is a “Hall of Fame coach” who is holding him accountable.

“Wes is a great coach,” Hill said. “I view him as a Hall of Fame player and also as a Hall of Fame coach. The level of intensity he brings every practice [stands out]. No matter who you are, no matter how big [your] bank account is, he’s always going to hold you accountable.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that trading WR Elijah Moore is “not an option” but it “wouldn’t be fair” for him to play in Week 7 given his current mindset. (Andy Vasquez)

said that trading WR is “not an option” but it “wouldn’t be fair” for him to play in Week 7 given his current mindset. (Andy Vasquez) Saleh mentioned that there are no problems within their locker room following Moore’s trade request: “Our locker room is fine. it’s a rock solid group. We all love Elijah. We understand the business aspect of it. We know where his heart is. Elijah is a great kid.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh doesn’t feel any ill feelings toward Moore and thinks the receiver just wants to contribute at a higher level: “He wants to contribute. He’s a competitive kid. He feels like he can do more within the offense to help us cross the goal line. To me, that’s admirable. You want guys to have that type of confidence.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh reiterated that Moore will not be traded: “He’s not going to get traded… It’s something we have to work with.” (Rich Cimini)

Saleh added that WR Denzel Mims will get action in Week 7 against the Broncos: “He’s prepared to play.” (Andy Vasquez)

will get action in Week 7 against the Broncos: “He’s prepared to play.” (Andy Vasquez) Jets WR Denzel Mims still has an active trade request with New York: “(The request) is still on the table.” (Rich Cimini)