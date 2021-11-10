AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is trending toward being a game-time decision for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

(finger) is trending toward being a game-time decision for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson points out that the offensive line construction of the Dolphins was botched in the 2020 Draft due to the fact that they refused to sign a tackle in free-agency, leaving them to reach for the highest rated tackle still available at pick 18.

Jackson notes that the team loved OT Austin Jackson ‘s athleticism, even though he was beaten multiple times by Bills DE A.J. Epenesa in the Senior Bowl.

‘s athleticism, even though he was beaten multiple times by Bills DE in the Senior Bowl. The team overlooked well-documented struggles between Jackson and second-round OT Liam Eichenberg before the draft, likely due to the fact that they loved the way both guys played and had characteristics within their game that they valued.

before the draft, likely due to the fact that they loved the way both guys played and had characteristics within their game that they valued. Jackson notes that OT Greg Little will get the next shot at left-tackle if Eichenberg fails to secure the position and has to transfer inside to guard.

will get the next shot at left-tackle if Eichenberg fails to secure the position and has to transfer inside to guard. Jackson believes that as it stands today, OT Robert Hunt has the most potential out of the group to lock down one of the two tackle spots, while Eichenberg still has more than enough time to get back on track, he believes that the team may be forced to leave him inside at guard.

has the most potential out of the group to lock down one of the two tackle spots, while Eichenberg still has more than enough time to get back on track, he believes that the team may be forced to leave him inside at guard. The Dolphins brought in three centers for workouts on Tuesday including Evan Boehm , Michal Menet and James Murray . (Aaron Wilson)

, and . (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Miami signed Boehm to their practice squad.

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says Jets HC Robert Saleh seemed to pretty clearly imply they were going to ride with QB Mike White as the starter ahead of first-round QB Zach Wilson as long as White keeps playing well.

“I think it’s going to happen organically,” Saleh said. “If Mike does phenomenal, like we think he’s going to do, that’s not weird, that’s awesome, to me, in the sense a quarterback is a precious commodity in this league and we feel we have four good ones. I think it will all take care of itself. We have to let it play out.

“We feel that Mike has proven throughout organized team activities and training camp that he is capable. He did wonderful during the (Bengals) game. Did a wonderful job in the first quarter of that Indianapolis game. He is putting on good tape. There is an obligation, if he’s playing well and doing the things he needs to do, to give him the opportunity to continue on that.”

The Jets locked in on Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick pretty early in the draft process, and since Day 1 he’s been the starting quarterback with no thought to sitting and learning. The Jets eschewed the pursuit of a veteran backup and previously talked about letting Wilson play through any growing pains. That tune has changed now that the Jets offense has looked like a completely different unit in two weeks with Wilson on the sidelines.

“It’d be one thing if you were throwing out a quarterback and he was just playing terrible and there’s nothing to learn from,” Saleh said. “It’s another thing when there’s a quarterback that’s giving you a clear blueprint on how this offense is supposed to be run in that regard.

“Do I think that playing and getting those reps is valuable? Absolutely. Do I think watching good ball is vital? Absolutely. So, it goes back to the old saying: If you’re a golfer and you’re watching a bad golf swing during the course of the round, your swing is going to continuously get worse. So look away from the bad golfer.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes Jets OC Mike LaFleur has been able to move up to the booth instead of the sideline, which has been a small factor in the offense’s success. They’re also running more efficiently by taking less time per play and using more four-receiver personnel packages.

has been able to move up to the booth instead of the sideline, which has been a small factor in the offense’s success. They’re also running more efficiently by taking less time per play and using more four-receiver personnel packages. Jets QB Joe Flacco will be the primary backup in Week 10. (Brian Costello)

will be the primary backup in Week 10. (Brian Costello) When asked if White will continue being the starter in two weeks, Saleh also noted Wilson is facing a 2-4 week recovery: “We’ll see. It is a 2-4 week injury. He’s trending in the right direction. We’ll see how he practices this week and see how he feels.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots DT Byron Cowart will remain on the PUP list for the rest of 2021. (Mike Giardi)

will remain on the PUP list for the rest of 2021. (Mike Giardi) The Patriots hosted three players for workouts on Tuesday including LB Nathan Gerry, DB Tae Hayes and DE Carlo Kemp. (Mike Reiss)