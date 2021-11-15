AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott credits OC Brian Daboll for the offense’s strong performance on Sunday.

“I thought Brian Daboll called a great game. I really did,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino. “Changed the look enough and changed the profile of the offense, and I thought that was well executed and good to get stuff going there. (The offense) gives us tons of energy.”

McDermott added getting third-round RT Spencer Brown was a huge boost as well.

“We ran the ball I thought effectively, in particular in the second half, mostly in the third quarter. He’s a young player, let’s not put him in the Hall of Fame yet, okay, please, help me with that,” McDermott said. “He is a young player that has to continue to learn what it takes to play in this league and he knows that and that humble and hungry approach is real and we need to carry that forward next week.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said CB Brandin Echols is out 3-5 weeks with a quad injury. (Brian Costello)

said CB is out 3-5 weeks with a quad injury. (Brian Costello) Saleh added LT Mekhi Becton isn’t ready to practice yet because he needs to get back in practice shape after surgery: “He’s a very, very large man on a knee (injury). Just a bigger body, bigger human.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

isn’t ready to practice yet because he needs to get back in practice shape after surgery: “He’s a very, very large man on a knee (injury). Just a bigger body, bigger human.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Saleh mentioned he will not take over defensive playcalling: “No. We’re Year 1 in the system. (DC Jeff) Ulbrich and his staff are trying to figure this out just as well as the players are. They’re going to hit a groove.” (Vacchiano)

On QB Mike White, Saleh said he still believes in him despite the poor performance Sunday: “He was anointed the next coming after one game, and now everyone wants to throw him away. He deserves better than that.” (Costello)

Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers caught his memorable first NFL touchdown, a moment he said that he’ll never forget. Meyers had an NFL record for most receiving yards in his career without a touchdown and the entire team celebrated him ending that drought

“You know what’s crazy?” Meyers said, via NESN. “Honestly, fact that everybody celebrated with me means more than the touchdown. I feel like it says a lot about your teammates, what they think of you, just the fact that they were all there. I know they’ve been waiting on it. They’ve been real patient. And everyone outside of them, my family, that was more so for them…Just the fact that everybody celebrated with me and it finally happened, that’s a moment that I’ll probably hold onto forever.”