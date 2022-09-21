AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bills OL Bobby Hart plans on appealing his one-game suspension for violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports recently retired CB Joe Haden intended to play this season and had some interest from the Cardinals, Rams, Dolphins and Raiders.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they “feel good” about TE Hunter Long (ankle) and TE Cethan Carter‘s (concussion) progress. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Sunday’s win against the Browns proved to be the coming-out party for Jets first-round WR Garrett Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Afterward, Jets CB D.J. Reed heaped the praise on Wilson, comparing him to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

“He is a special player,” Reed said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “Dudes don’t want to cover him man to man.”

Obviously that’s saying a lot for a player in just his second game. Jets TE Tyler Conklin played the past two seasons with Jefferson in Minnesota, though, and he agreed with Reed that it’s not a crazy comparison.

“They move similar,” Conklin said. “They have lanky strides, slippery, euro stepping down the field. I see a lot of similarities, the ability to go up and get the ball, after the catch, he’s just so dang slippery. It was just a matter of time before he broke out.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed that QB Zach Wilson will reassume the starting role once he’s recovered: “He’s the future of the organization. As soon as the doctors clear him, we’ll get him on the field.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

The New York Jets worked out two players on Tuesday including OT Adam Pankey and OL Sam Schlueter. (Aaron Wilson)

and OL (Aaron Wilson) Pankey signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

