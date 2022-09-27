AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team discussed OC Ken Dorsey‘s outburst at the end of the game that was caught on the coach box camera.

“I love the fact that he cares that much about doing his job and putting players in a position to be successful…That said, it’s important that we as leaders keep our poise,” McDermott said via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Dorsey was apologetic for letting his emotions get the best of him.

“It was a playoff atmosphere…obviously we weren’t on the winning end of it, so it’s frustrating and, you know, reacted that way and obviously that’s something that I’m definitely gonna learn from…and make sure let’s correct moving forward,” he said via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “…Look, we’re all human, I’m human, as we saw. I’m human, I’ll make mistakes just like those guys. The key is, hey, how do we learn from those mistakes?”

Bills WR Jake Kumerow has a high ankle sprain. (Sal Capaccio)

has a high ankle sprain. (Sal Capaccio) Bills OL Ryan Bates is in the concussion protocol. (Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said QB Tua Tagovailoa called him to check in after the win over Buffalo: “I can tell in his voice he will literally do everything he can and in his power [to play]. I’ll know if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with how he has progressed and feel very optimistic.” (Barry Jackson)

said QB called him to check in after the win over Buffalo: “I can tell in his voice he will literally do everything he can and in his power [to play]. I’ll know if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with how he has progressed and feel very optimistic.” (Barry Jackson) Tagovailoa said his plan is to play Thursday: “Doing everything I can to get out there and play.” (Jackson)

McDaniel said he has no update on whether CB Byron Jones will be available in Week 5 when he’s eligible to come off of injured reserve. (Jackson)

Jets

Tempers flared in New York on Sunday when the normally mild-mannered Jets DT Quinnen Williams took issue with an all-out blitz call that led to the Bengals’ first touchdown. He was spotted on the sideline yelling at DL coach Aaron Whitecotton. The Jets lost and dropped to 1-2 on the season, and the defense has been a significant issue despite being talented on paper.

“We’ve got dogs in our [defensive line] room,” Williams said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Everybody on the staff knows it, everybody in the organization knows it. I trust the D-line so much that, ‘Put it on our back to win this game, man.’ You see what I’m saying? That came out of me, to just challenge my defensive line coach, like, ‘Yo, put it on our back, Coach. You know what we’ve got in this room. Like, four-man rush, we don’t need all this extra blitzing. Put it on our back and let’s go out there and rush.'”

According to agent Brett Tessler, the Jets worked out OLB Zach McCloud on Tuesday.

Patriots



Patriots WR Devante Parker finally felt at home with the Patriots during a strong Week 3 performance. He showed some of the skill that had New England buzzing during camp, hauling in five passes for 156 yards.

“Mac was just putting the ball in the right spot,” Parker said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I’m just in the right area at the right time. I’m just coming down with it, making plays. Just doing what I can to help the team.”

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor wasn’t surprised that Parker put his skills on display.

“With or without the ball, I know what kind of player he is,” Agholor said. “I practice with him every day. That was an example for everybody else that felt some type of way to see he’s a dynamic player — wins his matchups, can make great plays. I’m happy he had that type of game today so those who didn’t believe can see he can go.”

Patriots coach Matt Patricia on veteran QB Brian Hoyer who might be pressed into starting duty: “Hoyer is great to be around…his experience, his knowledge, the way he sees the game. His mental prep…it is really impressive from that standpoint. You can learn a lot from guys like that.” (Mike Giardi)

on veteran QB who might be pressed into starting duty: “Hoyer is great to be around…his experience, his knowledge, the way he sees the game. His mental prep…it is really impressive from that standpoint. You can learn a lot from guys like that.” (Mike Giardi) Patriots coach Joe Judge said the team won’t overhaul the scheme if Hoyer starts but added: “You’re always looking to play to a player’s strengths.” (Karen Guregian)