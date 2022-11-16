AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey told reporters that the team’s game plan was not limited by the elbow injury suffered by QB Josh Allen and that he was making all the necessary throws against the Vikings.

“There weren’t really many throws off the table,” Dorsey said, via BuffaloBills.com. “He was really making all the throws throughout the game and I think we all saw that.”

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg notes the Bills will have an interesting decision with LB Tremaine Edmunds this offseason. He's not under contract in 2023 and has been a little up and down but he's a former first-round pick and is still only 24.

said they will continue to work RB into their system “as he continues to grow.” (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said Poyer (elbow) practiced on Wednesday. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

McDermott said Allen (elbow) was limited in Wednesday’s practice, with a bunch of other players out due to illness. (Mark Gaughan)

Dolphins

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques writes the Dolphins could move on from CB Byron Jones this offseason. He hasn't played since undergoing an Achilles procedure in May and Miami has managed without him.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel revealed DE Trey Flowers will remain out for the foreseeable future. (Hal Habib)

Jets

While Jets LB C.J. Mosley has played well this season, ESPN's Rich Cimini points out New York won't want him back at his current scheduled 2023 cap hit of $21.5 million. Mosley will be 31 and is a cut or restructure candidate, per Cimini.

said WR (knee) and G (leg) did not practice on Wednesday. (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh added that he’s “not worried” about Herbig and Davis has a “chance” to play in Week 11.

Saleh is “pretty confident” DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) won’t need to be placed on injured reserve. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

ESPN's Mike Reiss writes the Patriots' most interesting contract situation for this coming offseason is pending free-agent WR Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is on pace to lead the team in receptions for the third straight year and could be one of the top receivers available on the open market, which means the bidding could be fierce.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said OL Michael Onwenu is doing well and they ideally want to keep him where he is at guard even though he can play tackle: "He's built to play guard. That's where we'd like to play him." (Mike Reiss)
The Patriots brought in LB Terez Hall for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)