Dolphins Officially Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they have officially signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Tom Pelissero, Beckham Jr. received a one-year contract worth up to $8.25 million and added that Beckham was offered more from other teams but felt the Dolphins were the best fit for him.

Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the base value of the deal is $3 million with the remaining $5.25 million coming via incentives.

All indications have been that the Dolphins were the team to beat for Odell. It took some time, but in the end, the two parties were able to strike a reasonable agreement. It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact the Dolphins’ 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was technically released this offseason.

Beckham, 31, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 35 passes for 565 yards (16.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.