AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills got everything they could have hoped for and more by trading a first-round pick package for WR Stefon Diggs. He gave the team a bonafide No. 1 wideout, leading the NFL in receptions and yards, while Minnesota fared pretty well itself by nabbing WR Justin Jefferson with the pick. Bills GM Brandon Beane called it the rare win-win NFL trade.

“I thought it was a win-win. First off, I thought Minnesota did a nice job of filling that void that they lost with Stef,” Beane said in his season-ending press conference. “[Diggs] came in and he and I and Sean [McDermott] sat down for a half-hour and we talked about what went well in Minnesota, what didn’t go well, things that he learned, and things that we could learn about him. And he owned up. He didn’t come in here pointing fingers [saying], ‘It was all them.’ We said, you’re going to have a fresh start. This is what we expect. And he was just golden from start to finish.”

Fansided’s Matt Verderame says he’s told Bills LB Matt Milano will be looking for top dollar at his position. The top deals for outside linebackers in a 4-3 scheme are typically in the range of $13-$14.5 million per year.

Dolphins

Dolphins first-round QB Tua Tagovailoa didn’t have a horrendous rookie season. But compared to what his draft class counterparts did in Cincinnati and Los Angeles, respectively, Tagovailoa failed to meet expectations in many ways. That includes his own, which are higher than anyone’s

“I would describe my rookie season as below average,” Tagovailoa said on Schein on Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “This past season wasn’t up to my expectation that I have for myself. But there were a lot of things that I was able to learn from. Being able to look at the defenses and how different all of the schemes are with defensive coordinators. Everyone runs different things. Hopefully I can compartmentalize everything and have a much better season next year.”

Tagovailoa’s status was already the subject of the rumor mill as the offseason got started due to Miami’s ownership of the No. 3 overall pick which would give them access to most of the top quarterbacks in this coming draft class. But it was kicked into overdrive with the presumed possibility of a blockbuster involving Texans star QB Deshaun Watson, who reportedly would love to land in Miami. Obviously, there isn’t room for both Watson and Tagovailoa on the Dolphins roster.

“I never heard about the rumor until my agent reached out to me,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not one to really listen to the radio or watch ESPN. Really the only time I would watch TV would be to watch a football game on Sunday. I don’t hear too much of that. The only time I heard about it was from my agent. That’s something that would be out of my control, regardless. That would be on the decision of the Miami Dolphins organization. I have to control what I can control. Work hard. And do well next season.”

Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka and Buccaneers assistant HC/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin are possibilities for the Dolphins’ vacancy at offensive coordinator. (Armando Salguero)

and Buccaneers assistant HC/run game coordinator are possibilities for the Dolphins’ vacancy at offensive coordinator. (Armando Salguero) The Dolphins are expected to finalize their search, which also includes internal options like QB coach George Godsey and RB coach Eric Studesville , in the next week or so, per Salguero.

and RB coach , in the next week or so, per Salguero. However, the Dolphins have not yet reached out to Goodwin about the vacancy. He wouldn’t be able to interview until after the Super Bowl. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Jets checked in with the Lions regarding QB Matthew Stafford late on Friday but talks didn’t go very far.

Patriots

With former Patriots QB Tom Brady in the playoffs and HC Bill Belichick watching from home along with the rest of New England after missing the playoffs, it’s brought into focus how the two have done in their first year apart after two decades together. It’s a great talk show point but not one Brady at least has any interest in feeding into publicly.

“I have a great relationship with him. I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He’s everything you could ask for as a player,” Brady said via NESN’s Doug Kyed. “I loved my time and two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings….Incredible coach and mentor for me, had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”