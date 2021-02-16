AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn notes the Bills could knock out two birds with one stone by giving WRs Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley reworked contracts.
- Both are underpaid relative to their production in 2020, with two more years left on their current deals at about $12 million a season for Diggs and a little over $5 million for Beasley.
- Fairburn says extensions for both could give each a raise, keeping them happy and rewarding them for a terrific 2020 season, while still lowering their cap hits in 2021 to create more space for the Bills and give the players more money up front. It’s a potential win-win situation.
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Bills WR John Brown, DT Vernon Butler, DL Quinton Jefferson, DE Mario Addison and C Mitch Morse as potential cap casualties.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald revisits Miami’s need to overhaul their wide receiver position this offseason. He lists several players who could help the Dolphins in the slot, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Nelson Agholor, Keelan Cole, Kendrick Bourne, T.Y. Hilton and Isaiah McKenzie.
- Other options mentioned by Jackson include Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Will Fuller, Corey Davis and Chris Godwin.
- The Dolphins could struggle to sign some of these receivers due to their limited cap space, with one source from the Lions telling Jackson that Golladay could be looking to earn more than $16 million per year.
- Miami could also be on the lookout for potential cap casualties in free agency, including A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, Breshad Perriman, John Brown, Jamison Crowder and Brandin Cooks.
Jets
Ralph Vacchiano of SNY takes a look at six potential cap casualties for the Jets this offseason including DE Henry Anderson, WR Jamison Crowder, G Alex Lewis, G Greg Van Roten, TE Ryan Griffin and RT George Fant.
- Vacchiano notes that Anderson has only recorded 1.5 sacks through his last 21 games and turns 30-years old in August. Releasing him outright would net the Jets $8.2 million.
- Although Vacchiano likes Crowder, he says his $11.375 million cap number is too high. Additionally, the Jets are likely to add “a receiver or two” through free-agency or 2021 NFL Draft and cutting him saves $10.375 million.
- Vacchiano expects the Jets to “revamp” their offensive line, which could mean Lewis gets released or a “pay-cut candidate” from his $6.9 million cap number. Vacchiano believes Van Roten is in similar standing to Lewis, while also turning 31 ahead of the 2021 season.
- Should the Jets pursue a tackle in free-agency, Vacchiano doesn’t think it “makes sense” to keep Fant at his salary. Releasing him results in $7.35 million of cap space.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes that in a vacuum Crowder’s status wouldn’t be in jeopardy as their current best receiver, but the Jets could reinvest the $10 million in savings in either an upgrade or a cheaper option. He adds they could also try to renegotiate the veteran slot receiver’s deal.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Patriots RT Marcus Cannon, TE Matt LaCosse and FB Danny Vitale as potential cap casualties.
- Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes had a pre-draft virtual meeting with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)