AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

  • The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn notes the Bills could knock out two birds with one stone by giving WRs Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley reworked contracts.
  • Both are underpaid relative to their production in 2020, with two more years left on their current deals at about $12 million a season for Diggs and a little over $5 million for Beasley.
  • Fairburn says extensions for both could give each a raise, keeping them happy and rewarding them for a terrific 2020 season, while still lowering their cap hits in 2021 to create more space for the Bills and give the players more money up front. It’s a potential win-win situation. 
  • The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Bills WR John Brown, DT Vernon Butler, DL Quinton Jefferson, DE Mario Addison and C Mitch Morse as potential cap casualties. 

Dolphins

Jets

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY takes a look at six potential cap casualties for the Jets this offseason including DE Henry Anderson, WR Jamison Crowder, G Alex Lewis, G Greg Van Roten, TE Ryan Griffin and RT George Fant.

  • Vacchiano notes that Anderson has only recorded 1.5 sacks through his last 21 games and turns 30-years old in August. Releasing him outright would net the Jets $8.2 million.
  • Although Vacchiano likes Crowder, he says his $11.375 million cap number is too high. Additionally, the Jets are likely to add “a receiver or two” through free-agency or 2021 NFL Draft and cutting him saves $10.375 million.
  • Vacchiano expects the Jets to “revamp” their offensive line, which could mean Lewis gets released or a “pay-cut candidate” from his $6.9 million cap number. Vacchiano believes Van Roten is in similar standing to Lewis, while also turning 31 ahead of the 2021 season. 
  • Should the Jets pursue a tackle in free-agency, Vacchiano doesn’t think it “makes sense” to keep Fant at his salary. Releasing him results in $7.35 million of cap space. 
  • ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes that in a vacuum Crowder’s status wouldn’t be in jeopardy as their current best receiver, but the Jets could reinvest the $10 million in savings in either an upgrade or a cheaper option. He adds they could also try to renegotiate the veteran slot receiver’s deal. 

Patriots

