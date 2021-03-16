AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Field Yates reports that the Bills are not tendering restricted free agent CB Levi Wallace, making him an unrestricted free agent. Yates adds that Buffalo has not “ruled out” re-signing Wallace.
- Matthew Fairburn reports that Bills DT Star Lotulelei is planning to return after opting out of last season.
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall will meet with the Bills later this week. (Justin Melo)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
- Jonathan Jones reports that the Dolphins were also interested in former Bengals WR John Ross before he signed with the Giants.
- Dolphins LB Vince Biegel‘s one-year extension is worth the veteran salary benefit of $920,000 and can earn another $137,500 through incentives. He’ll cost for $850,000 against the cap. (Josh Tolentino)
Jets
- Brian Costello believes that the Jets were not very interested in signing C Corey Linsley, who agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers on Monday. The Jets will look elsewhere to fill out their interior line.
- Jets LB Jarrad Davis‘ one-year deal includes $5.5 million guaranteed through a $3 million base salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus. (Manish Mehta)
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- Jets’ new WR Corey Davis’ base salaries of $7 million for 2021 and $13 million in 2022 are fully guaranteed, while his $10.5 million salary in 2023 is not guaranteed. (Hughes)
- New York would incur a $600,000 dead cap charge by cutting him in 2023.
- Davis’ three-year, $37.5 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus. He’s also set to earn a $5 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year which is guaranteed for skill and injury. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Regarding the Patriots’ spending spree this offseason, Michael Giardi points out that New England felt they had a better opportunity to sign players given the circumstances with the global pandemic and having more spending money available.
- In the end, Giardi adds that the Patriots felt like they needed to prevent another performance similar to their recent 7-9 season and used the money to fill necessary holes.
- ESPN’s John Weinfuss wouldn’t be surprised if Patriots’ former first-round pick WR N’Keal Harry is traded soon. Weinfuss says that New England has had discussions with three teams, with more suitors expected to be involved soon.
- Justin Melo reports that the Patriots have had “multiple” pre-draft meetings with LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens.
- Patriots’ new WR Kendrick Bourne‘s three-year, $15 million deal includes a $4.25 million signing bonus, his $1 million salary in 2021 in guaranteed, and carries a $3.5 million non-guaranteed salary in 2022 and $4 million in 2023. He can earn another $44,100 per-game roster bonuses over the next three years, to go along with a potential 2023 escalator that will increase the contract’s maximum value to $22.5 million. (Mike Reiss)