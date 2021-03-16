AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Logan Ulrich
Bills

Dolphins

  • Jonathan Jones reports that the Dolphins were also interested in former Bengals WR John Ross before he signed with the Giants.
  • Dolphins LB Vince Biegel‘s one-year extension is worth the veteran salary benefit of $920,000 and can earn another $137,500 through incentives. He’ll cost for $850,000 against the cap. (Josh Tolentino)

Jets

  • Brian Costello believes that the Jets were not very interested in signing C Corey Linsley, who agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers on Monday.  The Jets will look elsewhere to fill out their interior line. 
  • Jets LB Jarrad Davis‘ one-year deal includes $5.5 million guaranteed through a $3 million base salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus. (Manish Mehta)
  • LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
  • Jets’ new WR Corey Davis base salaries of $7 million for 2021 and $13 million in 2022 are fully guaranteed, while his $10.5 million salary in 2023 is not guaranteed. (Hughes)
  • New York would incur a $600,000 dead cap charge by cutting him in 2023. 
  • Davis’ three-year, $37.5 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus. He’s also set to earn a $5 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year which is guaranteed for skill and injury. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

  • Regarding the Patriots’ spending spree this offseason, Michael Giardi points out that New England felt they had a better opportunity to sign players given the circumstances with the global pandemic and having more spending money available. 
  • In the end, Giardi adds that the Patriots felt like they needed to prevent another performance similar to their recent 7-9 season and used the money to fill necessary holes. 
  • ESPN’s John Weinfuss wouldn’t be surprised if Patriots’ former first-round pick WR N’Keal Harry is traded soon. Weinfuss says that New England has had discussions with three teams, with more suitors expected to be involved soon.
  • Justin Melo reports that the Patriots have had “multiple” pre-draft meetings with LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens. 
  • Patriots’ new WR Kendrick Bourne‘s three-year, $15 million deal includes a $4.25 million signing bonus, his $1 million salary in 2021 in guaranteed, and carries a $3.5 million non-guaranteed salary in 2022 and $4 million in 2023. He can earn another $44,100 per-game roster bonuses over the next three years, to go along with a potential 2023 escalator that will increase the contract’s maximum value to $22.5 million. (Mike Reiss)

