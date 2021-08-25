AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DB coach Gerald Alexander said second-round S Jevon Holland will naturally earn his place into the starting lineup.

“That will come in due time whenever that situation presents itself,” Alexander said, via Barry Jackson. “Jevon still has a lot of things to learn. He has never played in an NFL regular-season game. He’s shown some great flashes over the course of camp, and we understand some of the things he is going to be able to bring to our defense…. He has an understanding of what terminology to use in certain defenses but at some point we have to graduate to course 401.”

Dolphins LB coach Rob Leonard said first-round OLB Jaelan Phillips has a long way to go before starting.

“Our job with Jaelan is to be very specific on first and second down, we’re doing this. Passing downs we’re doing this. Here is how we’re going to try to rush this guy. Here is how we’re going to set the edge in the run game. I talk a lot with him that you’ve got to work hard to be a trusted early down player because of all of the things they try to do to get you to not do your job. It’s a league of not beating yourself.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick wouldn’t say if he’s considering a quarterback platoon between QB Cam Newton and QB Mac Jones.

“Those specific questions like that are really hard to answer,” he said, via WEEI. “I mean, here’s what I will always say: I will always say I am going to do what is best for the team. I am going to do whatever I can to help the team win. So, if that’s playing a guard in the backfield, then we’ll play a guard in the backfield. If it’s putting 10 defensive backs on the field, if that’s what it is, maybe we’ll put 10 defensive backs on the field. I am not going to rule out anything. If I think something would help us win, I would consider it.

“The goal is not to have this happen, or have that happen, it’s to work through our system and ultimately do what we feel like is best for the team. And that’s at every position, every game, all the way across the board.”