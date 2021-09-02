AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

PFN’s Adam Beasley reports the Dolphins’ interest in QB Deshaun Watson is not about the 2021 season, but more of a long-term value interest. Therefore, they are likely to play out the season and wait to see if the Texans’ asking price comes down.

Beasley also thinks the trade deadline could play a role in determining when the Texans lower their asking price so they wouldn't have to pay Watson's full salary this year.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick outlined what the team saw in rookie CB Shaun Wade that prompted them to trade for the former Ravens’ fifth-round draft pick.

“Shaun was a player that we liked in the draft,” Belichick said, via NESN. “He has some versatility, played really all the corner positions at Ohio State, inside and outside. He’s a smart guy and can pick things up, multiples up. Obviously played at a high level of competition. I’m happy to have the opportunity to add him to our group.”

The team’s depth at running back also made RB Sony Michel expendable, who saw his role dwindle with the addition of RB Damien Harris.

“Sony has been instrumental in our success offensively when he was on the field,” Belichick said. “He battled through some challenging situations, as well, during his time here, but he’s a quality kid, always worked hard, always gave his best to try to help the team, and he helped the team in a number of ways. In the end, we did what we felt was best for the football team. We wish Sony well and appreciate all that he did for us, but we just have to move on. Player movement’s a reality in the National Football League.”