AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills QB Sean McDermott said cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace are still competing for the No. 2 role: “That competition between Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace continues as do competitions at other positions.” (Chris Brown)
- McDermott pointed out that QB Josh Allen increased his chemistry and trust with TE Dawson Knox: “[Knox’s] best football is ahead of him.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott said RB Devin Singletary has an added “burst” this offseason and also improved his pass protection: “He’s got burst to him this year, pass protection is on point and every time he touches the ball he makes something happen.” (Ashley Holder)
Dolphins
- PFN’s Adam Beasley reports the Dolphins’ interest in QB Deshaun Watson is not about the 2021 season, but more of a long-term value interest. Therefore, they are likely to play out the season and wait to see if the Texans’ asking price comes down.
- Beasley also thinks the trade deadline could play a role in determining when the Texans lower their asking price so they wouldn’t have to pay Watson’s full salary this year.
Jets
- Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, citing multiple sources, reports that Broncos CB Bryce Callahan is a potential trade candidate and will be a “very hot commodity” if he’s cut. According to Spielberger, the Bears are among the interested teams.
- Spielberger also mentions Jets GM Joe Douglas was the Bears’ director of college scouting when they signed Callahan as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Jamison Crowder (groin) is considered day-to-day and doesn’t expect him to miss Week 1. (Rich Cimini)
- Douglas said the team released CB Blessuan Austin because they want to give more playing time to the younger players at the position. (Connor Hughes)
- Douglas mentioned the team wanted to sign QB James Morgan to the practice squad before Morgan signed with the Panthers. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Douglas said he is confident in the pass rush group despite losing DE Carl Lawson for the season: “We have a great D-line group. There are some real passionate War-Daddies out there that just bring it every day. No one’s feeling sorry for themselves.” (Vacchiano)
- On WR Denzel Mims, Douglas said he is finally healthy after having an illness and a hip flexor injury this offseason. (Hughes)
Patriots
Patriots HC Bill Belichick outlined what the team saw in rookie CB Shaun Wade that prompted them to trade for the former Ravens’ fifth-round draft pick.
“Shaun was a player that we liked in the draft,” Belichick said, via NESN. “He has some versatility, played really all the corner positions at Ohio State, inside and outside. He’s a smart guy and can pick things up, multiples up. Obviously played at a high level of competition. I’m happy to have the opportunity to add him to our group.”
The team’s depth at running back also made RB Sony Michel expendable, who saw his role dwindle with the addition of RB Damien Harris.
“Sony has been instrumental in our success offensively when he was on the field,” Belichick said. “He battled through some challenging situations, as well, during his time here, but he’s a quality kid, always worked hard, always gave his best to try to help the team, and he helped the team in a number of ways. In the end, we did what we felt was best for the football team. We wish Sony well and appreciate all that he did for us, but we just have to move on. Player movement’s a reality in the National Football League.”
