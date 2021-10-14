AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they will observe LB Matt Milano (hamstring) in practice on Thursday: “We’ll see how he does.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins first-round WR Jaylen Waddle said that Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) has looked like “himself” in practice this week as he returns from injured reserve: “Tua has stepped in and been himself.” (Omar Kelly)

Dolphins G Robert Hunt also thinks Tagovaila looked good in practice: "I've thought he's looked good. It's [exciting] to have him back out there. He's a leader on our team. It's [exciting] to see him be who he is." (Omar Kelly)

Jets

Jets first-round QB Zach Wilson believes his issue with interceptions has been “overthinking” on certain plays.

“I would just say I’m overthinking them,” said Wilson, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I would just say, to an extent, I’m aiming the throw rather than just throwing it, like I’ve always done my whole life.”

Wilson said he doesn’t want to make any excuses for turnovers and has high expectations in making big plays.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to make an excuse for myself of why I’m not getting the job done,” Wilson said. “I understand that, and I understand it’s a process and having perspective, but I have also a high expectation for myself and my ability to make plays and all that different kind of things.”

Regarding the Jets’ Week 6 bye, Wilson said he is taking the time to “clear my mind” and spend time with family.

“I’m going to go watch the first five games of this season, see what things I really want to put an emphasis on and how I can just clear my mind,” Wilson said. “I’ll spend a little time with the family and then be ready to come back and get after it this next week.”

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said they are looking to develop TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith being on the field at the same time.

“If we can start better and get ahead and get the lead and play from ahead in those situations, you generally then have more choices as to what you want to be in as opposed to what you have to be in,” McDaniels said, via Mike Dussault of the team’s official site. “I definitely think there’s more to those two guys being on the field together. There’s no question about it in all situations that we’re looking forward to trying to develop and again, hopefully, we can gain control of the games.”

McDaniels said first-round QB Mac Jones is learning from both Henry and Smith, while McDaniels is grateful to be coaching a young player like Jones.

“[Mac’s] learning from each one, he learns by series honestly,” said McDaniels. “It’s really a fun opportunity to go through this experience with a young player. It’s been this way my whole career. I really enjoyed coaching the young guys because they’re sponges. They are going to make a mistake here and there, it’s impossible to believe they’re going to go into a game and play 60 minutes and never do anything that needs correcting.

“You just take those opportunities to try to teach them and at the same time, he knows that I’m not going to lose my confidence in him. It’s the National Football League, he’s the starting quarterback. We’ve got to try to win the game and I believe in him, I trust him, I trust our entire offense. We just got to go back out there and make the right play the next time.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says rival teams think highly of Patriots CB J.C. Jackson , meaning he’s in a great position to cash in one way or another as a pending free agent in 2022.

, meaning he’s in a great position to cash in one way or another as a pending free agent in 2022. Howe adds the trade of CB Stephon Gilmore does not mean New England is more likely to re-sign Jackson, as the team views those two situations as independent of one another.