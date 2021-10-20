AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg says if the Bills do make a trade, it would be one of their defensive linemen like Efe Obada , Mario Addison or Jerry Hughes . However, Buffalo likes their rotation and won’t just dump a player.

The Bills hosted OT Evin Ksiezarczyk for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Dolphins

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques thinks the Dolphins could be open to trading one of their safeties before the trade deadline, including Eric Rowe , Jason McCourty or Brandon Jones .

, or . Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley writes that a league executive told him he thinks the Dolphins would only get a third-round pick back if they decided to trade CB Xavien Howard before the deadline.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team made adjustments to their offense over the bye week.

“It’s subtle,” Saleh said, via the New York Post’s Brian Costello. “You guys won’t even notice it. It’s just subtle in terms of timing and all that stuff. Just trying to get the body clocks moving at an earlier time, as it pertains to the week.”

Saleh added he didn’t want there to be any drastic changes.

“There is balance,” Saleh said. “I’ll give you another quote, it was Cal Ripken Jr., he said, ‘Practice doesn’t make perfect, perfect practice makes perfect.’ So, you could be out there, I’ll give you the old golfer’s analogy, you go out to the driving range and you hit a ball and you hit three good ones and then you miss one and you’re like, ‘Let me try to change something.’ Then you change something and you hit another one, a couple of good ones, you miss some, ‘Ah, let me try to change it.’ Change it, change it, next thing you know you’re all over the place, when really all you needed to do was stick to the foundation that you built off of, make perfect swings and trust that. Yeah, once in a while it’s going to go haywire, but if you stay true, you’ll continue to improve.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini lists Jets S Marcus Maye as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline.

as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline. Jets LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) is “day-to-day” and did not practice on Wednesday. (Costello)

(hamstring) is “day-to-day” and did not practice on Wednesday. (Costello) Jets LB Jarrad Davis (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday and it’s not looking good for him to play this week. (Cimini)

(ankle) did not practice on Wednesday and it’s not looking good for him to play this week. (Cimini) Saleh mentioned that TE Tyler Kroft dealing with a significant back issue: “It’s not easy what he’s going through.” (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne raved about first-round QB Mac Jones‘ ability to throw catchable passes.

“I would say the velocity part — Mac, he’s throwing it hard. But when you catch it, it’s like a pillow. I could definitely say that. He’s special,” Bourne said, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.

Bourne is glad to be a part of the “new era of New England football” and is confident about their potential for success.

“Mac, I’m just really blessed to be in a situation with him and starting this new era of New England football,” Bourne said. “It’s the same, but it’s just new players. I’m just glad to be a part of it man. We’re showing a lot of flashes and I’m just very appreciative of that, because you know it shows we got potential.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss lists Patriots WR N’Keal Harry as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline.