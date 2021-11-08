AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said he has to play better than he did vs. Jacksonville in the shocking, 9-6 upset loss.

“Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s—, excuse my language, but that starts with me.”

Allen added he specifically needs to be smarter with the ball after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

“Got to be smart with the football and end every drive in a kick,” Allen said. “Understanding how our defense was playing, not giving them short field. Again, I got to be better. I played like s— today.”

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Bills DC Leslie Frazier is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.

is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Bills were one of the team with some level of interest in Titans RB Adrian Peterson earlier this season.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said WR Will Fuller will not play this week. (Joe Schad)

said WR will not play this week. (Joe Schad) Flores didn’t really respond when asked if the injuries have made it hard to evaluate QB Tua Tagovailoa this year: “A tough kid. Had a couple unfortunate injuries. When he’s been in there, he’s played well.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says Jets S Marcus Maye ‘s Achilles injury just about completely closes the door on him being back in New York in 2022.

‘s Achilles injury just about completely closes the door on him being back in New York in 2022. Hughes thinks the Jets will give S Ashtyn Davis a chance to compete next year but overall believes a massive talent upgrade is needed on defense and expects that to be a focus for the team in the offseason.

a chance to compete next year but overall believes a massive talent upgrade is needed on defense and expects that to be a focus for the team in the offseason. Hughes notes Jets WR Denzel Mims was a week away from requesting a trade before the team started giving him more snaps on offense.

was a week away from requesting a trade before the team started giving him more snaps on offense. Jets HC Robert Saleh said RB Tevin Coleman , QB Zach Wilson , and WR Corey Davis will all practice this week. (Hughes)

said RB , QB , and WR will all practice this week. (Hughes) Saleh mentioned Wilson will not start until he’s fully healthy. (Brian Costello)

Saleh added he will know who is starting on Sunday by Wednesday. (Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was surprised when Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore criticized the team: “Surprised to hear him say that, because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp…Of course, he wasn’t here all spring, so we really didn’t have any idea where he was. But when he came back, we had several meetings and talked about that. So you’d have to ask him.” (Mike Reiss)

was surprised when Panthers CB criticized the team: “Surprised to hear him say that, because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp…Of course, he wasn’t here all spring, so we really didn’t have any idea where he was. But when he came back, we had several meetings and talked about that. So you’d have to ask him.” (Mike Reiss) Belichick also defended QB Mac Jones‘ controversial hold on Panthers DE Brian Burns: “I think he thought Burns had the ball.” (Reiss)