AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Though he was widely viewed as one of the top coaching candidates available during this past hiring cycle, Bills OC Brian Daboll ended up not getting a job when the dust settled. That’s good news for the Bills offense that was electric in 2020 and now has another year to work with Daboll.

“I’m selfish so I’m happy he didn’t get any of the jobs. I want him to be happy and do what he wants to do, but I love him too much,” Bills WR Cole Beasley said via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “I don’t want him to go. I’m happy he’ll at least be here for another one.”

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia can see the Bills making major moves on the offensive line given how much of a weakness it was at times this season, particularly in the conference championship loss. One such change would be releasing C Mitch Morse as a cap casualty to save $5 million and using that to re-sign OL Jon Feliciano and move him to center.

Buscaglia thinks OT Daryl Williams has priced himself out of Buffalo and that G Cody Ford won't be gifted a starting position in 2021, making offensive line a potential draft priority.

Bills WR John Brown's age and potential $8 million in cap savings make him a name to watch early this offseason as a cut candidate, per Buscaglia.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said it's too early to pinpoint exactly what Buffalo needs to improve this offseason, though one thing is clear: "I can tell you right now, we've got to run the football better." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDermott was highly complimentary of QB Josh Allen, who had a phenomenal 2020 season: "There are very few areas where he hasn't developed … He answered quite a few questions that were out there about him outside this building." (Matthew Fairburn)

Per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he’s still going through the process of finding an offensive coordinator. Two internal candidates, RB coach Eric Studesville and QB coach George Godsey , are running the offense during Senior Bowl practices.

Dolphins signed CB Terrell Bonds to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

