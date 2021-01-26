Dolphins Sign CB Terrell Bonds To Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Terrell Bonds to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins:

DE Nick Coe S Brian Cole CB Javaris Davis CB Tino Ellis C Tyler Gauthier T Jonathan Hubbard LB Kylan Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Durval Queiroz Neto DE Tyshun Render QB Reid Sinnett LS Rex Sunahara WR Kirk Merritt RB Jordan Scarlett CB Terrell Bonds

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bonds, 24, went undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2018 and did not catch on with an NFL team. He later signed with the Express in 2018, and recorded 14 total tackles and five pass defenses in eight games for the Express.

From there, the Ravens signed Bonds to a contract in 2019. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Bonds appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles.