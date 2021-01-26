Dolphins Sign CB Terrell Bonds To Futures Contract

Nate Bouda
The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Terrell Bonds to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins: 

  1. DE Nick Coe
  2. S Brian Cole
  3. CB Javaris Davis
  4. CB Tino Ellis
  5. C Tyler Gauthier
  6. T Jonathan Hubbard
  7. LB Kylan Johnson
  8. TE Chris Myarick
  9. G Durval Queiroz Neto
  10. DE Tyshun Render
  11. QB Reid Sinnett
  12. LS Rex Sunahara
  13. WR Kirk Merritt
  14. RB Jordan Scarlett 
  15. CB Terrell Bonds

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bonds, 24, went undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2018 and did not catch on with an NFL team. He later signed with the Express in 2018, and recorded 14 total tackles and five pass defenses in eight games for the Express.

From there, the Ravens signed Bonds to a contract in 2019. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2020, Bonds appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles.

