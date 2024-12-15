Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Ruled Out With Head Injury

A scary scene unfolded on Sunday during the Dolphins and Texans matchup when Miami WR Grant DuBose was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after a hit.

The Dolphins announced that DuBose had been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He then caught on with the Dolphins before going down with a shoulder injury, which he was just activated from injured reserve for prior to Sunday’s game.

In 2024, Dubose has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.

We will have more news on DuBose as it becomes available.