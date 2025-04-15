Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Exploring Trade Options

Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually exploring trade options.

Rapoport adds that it would not be surprising if Ramsey were on another team in 2025.

Ramsey is due $25.1 million fully guaranteed this season, with the Dolphins already paying a $4 million roster bonus, meaning his new team would owe him $21.1 million.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.