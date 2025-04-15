Dolphins GM Confirms CB Jalen Ramsey Is On Trade Block, But WR Tyreek Hill Is Not

Speaking at his pre-draft press conference, Dolphins GM Chris Grier said the Dolphins are not looking to trade WR Tyreek Hill and no one has called, via Barry Jackson.

He joked if a team offered two first-round picks for Hill, he’d consider a trade, per Cameron Wolfe.

Grier also confirmed the team is looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey, saying it’s something both sides thought was best, per Wolfe.

Hill’s status has been the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason but the Dolphins have consistently maintained he’s in their plans for 2025.

The veteran wideout ended the season saying he wanted out of Miami but retracted that statement once he was out of the heat of the moment. He has since taken full accountability for his comments after the final game of the season and committed himself to Miami.

Another round of speculation was touched off by a recent domestic incident involving Hill and his wife, who has since filed for divorce, but no charges or arrests were made. Hill has a long history of drama off the field, but it doesn’t seem like this latest incident moved the needle for the Dolphins at all.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.