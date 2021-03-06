AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, when it comes to veteran C Mitch Morse the Bills would save $3 million by restructuring his deal and $4.8 million by cutting him.

Louis-Jacques adds that this would put pressure on the Bills to re-sign G Jon Feliciano, as well as another starting offensive lineman. Therefore, Louis-Jacques believes restructuring the deal is the right move for Buffalo.

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald takes a look at the Dolphins’ running back situation, saying that RB Myles Gaskin would likely be an ideal No. 2 back on a competitive team.

Jackson says that the best-case scenario for Gaskin is that he is named the starter, and the worst case is that he drops to the No. 3 back on the team behind RB Salvon Ahmed.

However, Jackson sees him competing with either a high-draft pick or a free agent addition as Miami's No. 2 running back. A highly-drafted running back should become the eventual starter in 2020, according to Jackson, yet he adds that Gaskin proved that he is not one to be underestimated.

As for running backs Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington , Jackson says they will likely mutually part ways with Miami as neither has done enough to earn a contract in 2021.

The Dolphins have hired former NFL S Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant. (Field Yates)

Patriots

With roughly $60 million in cap space, the Patriots have a number of options when it comes to building out the roster. NESN’s Doug Kyed breaks down how some potentially available quarterbacks would impact the cap situation in New England: