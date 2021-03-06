AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, when it comes to veteran C Mitch Morse the Bills would save $3 million by restructuring his deal and $4.8 million by cutting him.
- Louis-Jacques adds that this would put pressure on the Bills to re-sign G Jon Feliciano, as well as another starting offensive lineman. Therefore, Louis-Jacques believes restructuring the deal is the right move for Buffalo.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald takes a look at the Dolphins’ running back situation, saying that RB Myles Gaskin would likely be an ideal No. 2 back on a competitive team.
- Jackson says that the best-case scenario for Gaskin is that he is named the starter, and the worst case is that he drops to the No. 3 back on the team behind RB Salvon Ahmed. However, Jackson sees him competing with either a high-draft pick or a free agent addition as Miami’s No. 2 running back.
- A highly-drafted running back should become the eventual starter in 2020, according to Jackson, yet he adds that Gaskin proved that he is not one to be underestimated.
- As for running backs Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington, Jackson says they will likely mutually part ways with Miami as neither has done enough to earn a contract in 2021.
- The Dolphins have hired former NFL S Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant. (Field Yates)
Patriots
With roughly $60 million in cap space, the Patriots have a number of options when it comes to building out the roster. NESN’s Doug Kyed breaks down how some potentially available quarterbacks would impact the cap situation in New England:
- Kyed explains that the 49ers would have to find either a better or cheaper option at quarterback for them to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. Although, they’ve been linked to a number of available quarterbacks this offseason. With this in mind, Kyed says it would probably make more sense for the Patriots to step and trade for Garoppolo in the event he ends up being available, as this would ensure that they get their preferred quarterback option instead of waiting for him to be released.
- There were reports that a trade could be coming for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota a few weeks ago. However, that buzz has died down and it now appears as though a release is more likely. Kyed writes that the Patriots would likely wait for Mariota to be cut before seriously looking to add him. Kyed considers $11.5 million per year to be a reasonable salary for Mariota.
- It remains to be seen what the Texans will opt to do with disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson. If Houston eventually decides to trade him, Kyed mentions that it would likely cost the Patriots four first-round picks to acquire him. From there, Kyed suggests filling out the roster with “one-year prove it” signings to push for a title in 2021.
- Kyed doesn’t Cam Newton returning on another minimum contract in 2021. Although, he thinks something in the range of $5.5 million could make sense for the two parties should they pursue a reunion.
- The Jaguars are widely expected to draft Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, which leaves Gardner Minshew‘s status with the team in doubt. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Should the Patriots decide to pursue a trade for Minshew, Kyed points out that it would allow New England to sign multiple big-name free agents this offseason to round out their roster.