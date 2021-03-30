AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

New Bills RB Matt Breida comes to Buffalo as the third back on the depth chart, at least on paper. It’s nothing new for Breida, who’s been part of a committee with his first team, the 49ers, and was relegated to a backup role with the Dolphins after signing with them last offseason. Breida’s goal is to keep his head down and focus on what he can control this season in order to be ready when his opportunity comes.

“You never know when it’s going to be your turn,” Breida said via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “Guys do go down. It’s the unfortunate nature of our business, so I feel like you’ve got to be ready in all aspects. We’re only going to be as good as our weakest link, so you want everyone on the team to be on the same level. . . . Just be humble and don’t be selfish and everything else will work itself out.”

After studying the tape of his 2020 season with the Saints, the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes new Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders will start ahead of WR Gabriel Davis and take the majority of the snaps available to the two. Buscaglia expects Davis to have a similar role to what he had last year.

The Buffalo Bills announced that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be the new naming rights partner for their stadium, which effective immediately will be named Highmark Stadium.

Dolphins

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks one of the factors in the Dolphins’ decision to trade back up to No. 6 overall was maintaining a high draft pick to give them flexibility should a pursuit of Texans QB Deshaun Watson end up back on the table.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss expects the Patriots and CB Stephon Gilmore to work something out as one of the next orders of business this offseason. Gilmore would like a raise from the $7 million base salary he’s scheduled to make and Reiss thinks the team will ask for more years of potential control, making an extension a logical resolution.

Reiss adds it's hard to see another team trading for Gilmore and giving him a major contract extension now.

Reiss mentions the Patriots don’t need an immediate answer on where WR Julian Edelman is healthwise but it’s something to keep tabs on this offseason.

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry will actually count more against New England's cap if he's traded than if the team keeps him, so Reiss says a move only makes sense if the team gets something valuable. Other reports have indicated the Patriots want a fourth-round pick for Harry.

Reiss notes CB Jason McCourty remains available in free agency and the door is open to a potential return to New England.