AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Brandon Beane said that WR Cole Beasley would likely be back next season, as he remains under contract with the team: “I would anticipate Cole (Beasley) being back.” Bills GMsaid that WRwould likely be back next season, as he remains under contract with the team: “I would anticipate Cole (Beasley) being back.” Mike Giardi)

Beane also commented on DT Ed Oliver : “I thought he was our best, most consistent d-lineman from start to finish. … Ed really helped the back end with his disruption.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

: “I thought he was our best, most consistent d-lineman from start to finish. … Ed really helped the back end with his disruption.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) Beane essentially confirmed that the Bills will exercise Oliver’s fifth-year option for 2023, acknowledging that the team would most likely do so. (Sal Capaccio)

Beane does not think the team regressed this season after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, adding that if the two teams played ten games the result would be 5-5 for both sides: “No, I don’t think it’s a step back. … That was a heck of a game between two teams.” (Fitzgerald)

Beane is optimistic, but is still slightly reeling from the playoff loss: “I haven’t slept much. I can’t re-watch the game right now. There’s a lot of pain in this city and our building. We’ll do whatever we can to make sure it never happens again. We didn’t do what we needed to in those last 13 seconds.” (Chris Brown)

Beane called DT Star Lotulelei “a force” before being affected by COVID-19, yet would not get into specifics on the situation. (Capaccio)

“a force” before being affected by COVID-19, yet would not get into specifics on the situation. (Capaccio) Beane says K Tyler Bass ‘ success correlated with P Matt Haack being the holder but added Haack was inconsistent and the team will be looking at new punters this offseason. (Capaccio)

‘ success correlated with P being the holder but added Haack was inconsistent and the team will be looking at new punters this offseason. (Capaccio) Beane also commented on any potential coaching losses given both OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier are in high demand: “Sean and I have discussed this. We have a list of candidates prepared. We will look inside and outside since we have to for coordinators anyway. But right now we’re in wait and see mode.” (Chris Brown)

and DC are in high demand: “Sean and I have discussed this. We have a list of candidates prepared. We will look inside and outside since we have to for coordinators anyway. But right now we’re in wait and see mode.” (Chris Brown) Beane said he received trade calls about QB Mitch Trubisky at the deadline but was ultimately uninterested: “Would love to have Mitchell Trubisky back next year. Did a great job. What a great fit he was. He was outstanding.“(Brown)

at the deadline but was ultimately uninterested: “Would love to have back next year. Did a great job. What a great fit he was. He was outstanding.“(Brown) Beane also wants to get impending free-agent CB Levi Wallace back next season. (Alaina Getzenberg)

back next season. (Alaina Getzenberg) When it comes to veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders, Beane would be willing to listen if he wants to return in 2022. (Thad Brown)

Dolphins S Jevon Holland has already made himself known on the NFL stage and was under the wing of veteran S Jason McCourty during his rookie year in Miami.

“He’s like the Godfather. He knows everything,” Holland told Doug Kyed of PFF. “I want to be somebody, eventually in my career, where I can just be like, ‘Hey, if you need some help, I can help you. I have knowledge about the entire game. I’m like Yoda.’ That’s basically how I see (McCourty), he’s like Yoda.”

McCourty said he knew Holland was good the moment he saw him play.

“I was like, ‘All right, I’ll probably start the season starting but at some point, this kid is gonna take over sooner rather than later’ because he was that good,” he said.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Patriots C David Andrews had shoulder surgery after playing injured throughout the season and is expected to be ready in time for training camp.

had shoulder surgery after playing injured throughout the season and is expected to be ready in time for training camp. ESPN’s Mike Reiss thinks Patriots CB J.C. Jackson, a former undrafted free agent, has an affinity for the New England area, so that could help as a tiebreaker if the team is bidding against someone else for Jackson in free agency.